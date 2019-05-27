Brooke Henderson Ties For 2nd at Pure Silk Championship

After a third round 64 that propelled her up the leaderboard in the third round, Brooke Henderson could not sustain the form on Sunday at the Pure Silk Championship presented by Visit Williamsburg.

Trailing by just a stroke behind three leaders entering the final day, the Canadian slipped further afield after the top-runners pushed deeper under par early. She did make the turn at one under par but it took two birdies in her last three holes to earn a second-place tie.

“Yeah, the back was really nice,” she commented. “But just playing with how today went, things weren’t really rolling for me, unfortunately. To shoot 3-under on a Sunday and be that close to the leaderboard and know that you left some out there is a good thing.”

She ultimately shared the position with Nasa Hataoka and Madelene Sagstrom. Bronte Law earned the win.

Henderson posted a four-round total of 269 (66-71-64-68), 15 under par.

The finish is Brooke’s 6th top-ten placing of the season (including a win at the Lotte Championship) and gives her strong momentum headed into this week U.S. Women’s Open.

“To shoot 3-under on a Sunday and be that close to the leaderboard and know that you left some out there is a good thing. So definitely just looking forward to the rest of the summer. I think this was a good way to lead into the U.S. Open next week.”

Henderson now heads to Charleston to compete for a major at the Country Club of Charleston, a course she played in the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur. She mentioned in an interview a couple of weeks ago that she is looking forward to returning there and yesterday, after her final round in Virginia, reiterated that she is feeling good about her game heading into the championship.

“I feel really confident on the course right now. I feel like I can make a lot of birdies, which is a great feeling. If I can just continue to hit the ball in good spots and kind of just stay patient with myself, I think hopefully a win or top finishes will come soon.”