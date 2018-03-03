Henderson Pushes Back Into Contention In Singapore With Third Round 65

After the first round of the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, Brooke Henderson asserted that she was hitting the ball well and putting well. The proof came in round three of the tournament being held in Singapore. it is the final event of the Tour’s Asian swing.

Sharing 15th place headed into the day, the 20 year-old Canadian posted a blemish free round to push her back into contention for her sixth LPGA title. The Smiths Falls, Ontario product had nothing but circles on her card as she posted a seven-under-par,65. It matched the low round of the day and boosted her total to -11 overall, within reach of the leader.

Brooke says she was delighted with the day’s outcome.

“It was a great day out there, a lot of birdies. I had nine putts on the back nine, which is really awesome, especially for me, so I’m really happy about that. Just a great day and got up-and-down when I needed to and climbed the leaderboard as much as I did today, I’m very happy on moving day.”

The stellar round helped Henderson push twelve spots up the leaderboard. She shares third place with Minjee Lee with one final round left on the schedule.

Nelly Korda Leads

On top of the leaderboard at -15 is Nelly Korda. Korda is trying to follow in the footsteps of her sister Jessica, who won last week in Thailand. Third round leader Danielle Kang is second alone at -14.

Asked about her strategy for the final round, Brooke was clear about what she had to do. “…just keep doing what I’ve been doing all week, try it make as many birdies as possible and get off to a fast start. There’s a lot of birdie opportunities, especially the first five holes. So just get off to a quick start and see what happens after that.”

The only other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, is tied for 57th after a third round of 70 strokes.

Full Leaderboard