Brooke Henderson Pushes Way Into Top Ten In Michigan

Sitting at just one under par (71) after round one at the LPGA Volvik Championship, Brooke Henderson was well aware that she needed improved play in round two to both make the cut and move into contention.

A fast start on Friday paved the way to a great day for the 19 year-old who is coming off a t-14 finish last week in Virginia.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer made seven birdies on Friday and had just one blemish on her card on the way to a 66 (-6) that has put her at -7 overall.

As a result she heads into the weekend in Michigan in a share of 10th place, and 5 strokes back of the leader, Sung Hyun Park.

She shared her thoughts on the day after her round. (Video courtesy of the LPGA)

Henderson was the only one of the four Canadians in the field to make the 36-hole cut.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Jennifer Ha, and Alena Sharp will have the weekend off.

