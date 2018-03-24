Henderson Sisters Will Return To Junior Fundraiser In Ottawa

It’s still almost two months away but organizers of the Kevin Haime Kids To The Course Classic have reason to be excited about the 11th edition of their tournament.

This year’s tournament will be held once again at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin on May 8th and enhancing the day will be the presence of two of the best known women in Canadian golf today, Brooke and Brittany Henderson.

Through a strong connection with Dave Wilson and Andre Borys of PING Canada, the sisters from Smiths Falls are returning to support an initiative that has provided supports for hundreds of junior golfers as part of the Kevin Haime Junior Golf Initiative. Brooke has now won five times on the LPGA TOUR with sister Brittany, a former Symetra Tour player, by her side as caddie.

“We’ve now raised over $500,000, purchased over 600 memberships, donated over $60,000 to non golf kid’s charities and supported many other juniors and local golf programs. Our little program has experienced amazing success,” Kevin Haime pointed put in a message to past tournament participants.

The event is now 75% sold out and those considering attending are encouraged to contact the Haime’s to secure their place in the field. As a private event there will be no public access to watch the opening clinic by Brooke and Brittany that is intended for attendees and kids from the Junior Initiative program.

For more information visit www.kidstothecourse.com