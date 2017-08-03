Brooke Henderson Six Off The Pace In Scotland

The Canadians playing in the Ricoh British Women’s Open have some ground to make up.

American Michelle Wie established a first round lead after an impressive 64 (-8) over the Kingsbarns Golf Links. She is in pursuit of her second major championship title.

“It was fun,” said Wie who prepared by playing in last week’s Scottish Women’s Open. “Any time you shoot 64 on a golf course, especially knowing a place like Kingsbarns, it’s pretty fun.”

The extra time playing this type of golf is making her a big fan of golf on the linksland.

“I love it. You know, I just felt like I struggled a couple of times at the last British Opens, and I made it a point to really come early. I felt like the Scottish Open was a great way to get into links golf, and yeah, it’s definitely a different way of playing, so it was good to hit a couple of shots that I haven’t hit before. But I love it. It’s so much fun.”

With calm conditions some 72 players broke par on Friday but Mother Nature is expected to put up a bigger fight over the next three days.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario is the leading Canadian through eighteen holes. The 19 year-old, currently ranked 11th in the world, posted 70 (-2) and shares 33rd place.

She shared her thoughts on the round immediately after play at the course located near St. Andrews, Scotland.

The only other Canadian in the field, Olympian Alena Sharp, is tied for 50th after an opening round of 71 (-1).

That is currently right on the cut line.

Full Leaderboard