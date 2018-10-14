Henderson Ties For 14th In South Korea

Brooke Henderson had a strong start to the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing.

Henderson, currently the 8th ranked player in the world, posted rounds of 73,73,65, and 71 for a -6 total at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea. The tournament ended Sunday, October 14th.

The 21 year-old Canadian, who has won twice on the LPGA TOUR in 2018, finished ten strokes off the pace of winner In Gee Chun.

Henderson won $27,646 for the placing and maintains second place on the year-long money list at $1,392,602 in earnings.

This was Brooke’s 11th time finishing inside the top 15 in 2018 on the LPGA TOUR, in just 24 starts.

500 more points and a purse of $2.1 million will be up for grabs at this week’s Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Full Leaderboard