Henderson Ties For 4th in Taiwan

Brooke Henderson ended the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing on a high note.

The Canadian finished inside the top ten for the 12th time this season with a 4th place finish at the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA.

A closing 68 brought Brooke to a -14 total. That was four shots shy of the total by Nelly Korda, who won in a playoff.

Henderson capped her week on a positive note, a good sign with just the season-ending CME Group TOUR Championship ahead for her. She will not play in the TOTO Japan Classic.

“Overall it was a really good week,” said Henderson. “I’ve had a lot of different conditions out here. I felt like I played really well overall. It’s just a couple holes that if I could play over again, that cost me a few shots but I’m happy…”

Being near the top of money list, Henderson is still focussed on the TOUR Championship, but she will sneak in a little down-time before her full preparation begins.

“I’m actually going to Universal as soon as we go home, so that’s nice, and just spend it in Naples getting ready for CME.”

She added on the topic, “I think it’s important to rest the first week a little bit, just to get your body and mind prepared, and then after that, just make sure your game is sharp and hopefully go low.”