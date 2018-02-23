Tour Notes: Henderson Maintains Share of 5th through 36

Brooke Henderson has maintained her position at the LPGA Thailand 2018 on the LPGA Tour through 36 holes.

The Canadian added a second round of 68 to her opening 67 and sits at 9 under par total through two rounds at the Siam Country Club. Just one stroke off the lead after day one, she now finds herself well back of the leader as Jessica Korda (paired with Henderson) scorched the course for a 62 (-10) in round two and holds top spot at -16.

Henderson shares her position with Michelle Wie and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Leaderboard