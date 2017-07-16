Henderson Looks Past U.S Women’s Open After Disappointing Result

By Chris Stevenson, Rideau View Golf Insider

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Brooke Henderson wasn’t happy with her performance at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open, which is saying something for a player who finished tied for 13th in the biggest tournament of the year.

She did chalk up another interesting accomplishment with her cheque for $97,696 after rounds of 70-71-73-71. That brings her earnings on the golf course since turning pro past the $3.5 million mark: $3,514,221 to be exact.

The LPGA stats won’t show that, of course: $661,818 of her earnings are unofficial because she won that money after turning pro, but before she became an official member of the Tour. That didn’t happen until she won the 2015 Cambia Portland Open and was granted membership.

Henderson said she felt like she left a few shots on the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, but leaves the course that Donald Trump built feeling like something good is close to happening again.

“There’s a lot of golf left, the CP Canadian Open, which is really big for me. Two more majors. A lot of summer and a lot of great golf yet to be played,” she said. “I feel like I’m in a really good place. I’ve played really well the last few weeks. If I can continue to get just a little bit better, a little bit more consistent.”

The depth of talent on the LPGA Tour was evident once again at the U.S. Open. Winner Sung Hyun Park is the 18th player to win on the Tour this season: So Yeon Ryu is the only multiple winner this year.

Runner up Hye-Jin Choi, a 17-year-old amateur, would have won $540,000, Instead, that money found its way into the hands of Mi Jung Hur and Ryu, who tied for third, and had a trickle down effect to everybody else who cashed a cheque.

“Well, it would be nice if I could get the money, but I think my primary goal was to come here and compete,” Choi said, “so, to me, getting this second place runner-up actually means more to me and it’s a great honour for me so I am not really focusing on the prize money for now.”

Choi, you will remember, is the 2016 Canadian Amateur champion and won the 2015 World Junior Girls Golf Championship at The Marshes in 2015.

