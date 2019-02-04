Henderson Withdraws From Vic Open In Australia

A planned second start of the 2019 golf season will not happen for Brooke Henderson. After a share of 6th place at the Diamond Resorts International Tournament of Champions presented by IOA to kick off her year in January, the Smiths Falls pro was excited to head to Australia to play the ISPS HANDA Vic Open. Unfortunately, she announced Sunday that she has withdrawn from the event being co-sanctioned by the LPGA for the first time this year.

I’m sad to announce that I unfortunately must withdraw from the ISPS Handa Vic Open due to illness. While I am disappointed that I am unable to compete this week, I wish all the best to the tournament staff, sponsors, and competitors. Thank you for your ongoing support. — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) February 3, 2019

The tournament website reported that Henderson, the 9th ranked player in the world, was on her way to Australia when she decided to return to her home in Florida.

Henderson was suffering from the flu during the final round of the Diamond Resorts tournament and was still not 100% when she made sponsor appearances at the PGA Merchandise Show the next week. There is no word if the latest illness is related.

She remains in the field for the ISPS Handa Australian Women’s Open, an event she has played in the last three years. It is set to be played at The Grange on February 14-17.