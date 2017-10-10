Hendersons Touring New Zealand & Vietnam; Fritsch Preps For Q-School

w/ Chris Stevenson, The Rideau View Golf Insider

Team Henderson enjoyed a rare week off on the LPGA Tour last week and now they are ready for a push to the finish over their final five tournaments of the season.

After earning the fifth win of her career at the McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open 10 days ago, Brooke Henderson and sister Brittany spent the time sightseeing in New Zealand and Vietnam.

The time off was scheduled six months ago and was made even sweeter after the win, her second of the season, which makes her the only player on the LPGA Tour with multiple wins in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“It has been a little bit of an up-and-down season for me, but getting my second tour win of the season just a few days ago gave me a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum,” Henderson said as she prepared for the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, Republic of Korea this week.

“I only have five events left on the LPGA Tour this year, which really isn’t that many. I really want to focus and work hard and see if I can finish in the top 10 and get some top-five finishes and hopefully move my CME rank up a little bit. That’s kind of where my main focus is going into for the next five weeks.”

The win in New Zealand pushed Henderson up two spots in the Rolex world rankings to 10th. She is fourth in the season-long Race to the CME Globe.

The Hendersons planned the side trip in New Zealand and Vietnam six months ago.

“Especially after I won, we wanted to use this week to celebrate and to rest, and get ready for the upcoming weeks,” Henderson told the Otaga Daily Times which reported the Hendersons spent a couple of days doing touristy things in Queenstown like shopping and dining out in Arrowtown before hiking the Tiki Trail and jet boating on the Shotover River.

“We get to travel to a lot of different places, but normally we don’t get to see outside the airport, the hotel or golf course,” Brooke Henderson said. “These are things people do in retirement or dream of doing if they have the financial ability, and we’re doing it when we’re 20 and 26 years old.”

The Golf Channel will carry the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship starting at noon on Thursday and Friday and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

After Korea this week, the LPGA Tour moves on to Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan and China.

• • •

Rideau View member Brad Fritsch finished 204th in the 2016-17 FedEx Cup standings, missing a trip to the Web.com Finals by four spots and the chance to earn PGA Tour privileges for the 2017-18 season.

A winner on the Web.com Tour in 2016, Fritsch has some status on the Web.com Tour, but not likely enough to get any automatic starts (he is ranked behind the five graduates from each of the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica).

Fritsch will play in the second stage of the Web.com qualifying school Nov. 7-10 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Tex., to try and improve his status.

• • •

Rideau View Director of Instruction and Program Development Matt Robinson will have five of his students playing at the OFSAA boys and girls golf championships which get under way Wednesday.

Rideau View members Rhea Mital, Rayanna Shamji and Sarah Martin and Dylann Armstrong of Carleton Golf and Yacht Club will be in action at the North Bay Golf and Country Club.

Owen Walsh of Rideau View won his trip to the Kingsville Golf and Country Club (south of Windsor on Lake Erie) with a personal best round of 74 (including seven birdies).

Results can be found at http://www.ofsaa.on.ca/girls-golf-festival/schedules-results/results and http://www.ofsaa.on.ca/boys-golf-championship/schedules-results/results

***

Follow me on Twitter: @CJ_Stevenson