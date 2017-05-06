Henderson’s Match Play Run Ends In Sweet Sixteen

It’s time for Brooke Henderson to come home. The Smiths Falls, Ontario pro will be making an appearance this coming week at the Kevin Haime Kids To The Course Classic in Ottawa. It comes on the heels of a creditable effort at the CITIBANAMEX Lorena Ochoa Match Play presented by Aeromexico and Delta where she was ousted in a close round of sixteen match.

Henderson, the 3rd seed in the Lorena Ochoa, bracket lost in a nail-biter to Shanshan Feng of China, the #2 seed.

The Canadian took the early lead with a win on the very first hole on Saturday in Mexico City but Feng fired back with three straight birdies to take a 2 up lead.

To her credit Henderson had the match all square by the 13th hole, a tally that remained until Feng made a birdie on the 16th. That was enough to give the Chinese golfer a lead she would not relinquish, pushing Henderson out of the competition.

The loss left Henderson in a tie for 9th place, which would make it her second top ten of the season. She has been in the top 15 in three of her last four events with just a t-21 in Texas tucked in between.

After completion of play in Mexico the next LPGA event will start on May 18th, the Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC in Virginia.

