Henry Brunton Takes on Role With Maple Leaf Junior Tour

Former Canadian National Team coach Henry Brunton has joined the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour as the Tournament Director for the Greater Toronto area.

The Maple Leaf Junior Tour, run by PGA of Canada Professionals across the country, will see their Ontario schedule grow significantly in the Greater Toronto Area as a result. New events are planned for GTA venues like Eagles Nest Golf Club (Maple, ON), Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club (Thornton, ON), Ballantrae Golf Club (Stouffville, ON), and Linkridge Links Golf Club (Brooklin, ON).

Brunton has partnered with MJT veteran Tournament Director Dave Smallwood and PGA of Canada Professional Dylan Smallwood in this effort.

“It is great news for junior golfers and for the MJT that a PGA of Canada Master Professional of the calibre of Henry Brunton has come on board to help Dylan and myself expand the program in this province,” said Dave Smallwood. “We are thrilled to have his experience contribute to the quality of a program which I’ve been with for 11 years, and which is entering its 20th season nationally.”

Brunton, 4-time PGA of Canada National award winner commented on the new role, “I am pleased and honoured to join the MJT Family to provide aspiring junior golfers in the GTA with the best-in-class junior tournaments.”

Registration for 2018 MJT tournaments is open and the full MJT National schedule is posted on maplejt.com.