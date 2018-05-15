Henry Burris and Friends Continue to Raise Funds For Youth Programs

Henry Burris and his Celebrity All-Star friends were in attendance along with a full field of golfers looking to raise funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa organization at the Kanata Golf & Country Club on Monday, May 14th, 2018.

Flagstick Golf Magazine caught up former Ottawa Redblack quarterback and now co-host of CTV Morning Live just before he went to the first tee at the Kanata Golf & Country Club. We asked him about his devotion to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa and the reason he puts his name on this fundraising golf tournament.

“It’s all about whatever it takes,” shared the three-time Grey Cup Champion. “We (Henry and his wife Nicole) ran this event for 10 years out in Calgary prior to bringing it here to Ottawa once we made the transition from living here to playing here in Ottawa with the Redblacks. So Big Brothers Big Sisters has been near and dear to me for a long time. It played a vital role as far as my development as a young man growing up with their mentorship program and after school programs. That mentorship helped me evolve into the person that kept me involved and to see where I am currently in life and being able to live out my dreams. I want to see other kids have their dreams come true for them. Big Brothers Big Sisters help to provide the resources and for those people who actually donate the money to causes like this, you see the results in the end. It’s definitely all about the kids.”

Flagstick Golf Magazine also caught up with Susan Ingram, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sister of Ottawa and we asked her how the funds from this tournament assist the kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Programs.

“This is our third annual All-Star Golf Tournament and All-Star Kids Camp. Henry, when he came to play with the Redblacks had worked with the Calgary agency during the ten years he was there, and he brought the tournament here to Ottawa and so far, we’ve raised $102,000 in two years. Those dollars go directly back into our mentoring programs in Ottawa. $102,000 plus what we raise this year will probably match about 350 youths in our in-school program. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring organization. We are relationship builders and we create these wonderful relationships between at risk youths between the ages of six and twenty-four and having the dollars to create these relationships is really where we see the impact. Research shows that for every dollar we invest in a child with a mentor, they will return eighteen dollars back into the community and they return it by graduating high school, becoming employed, giving back in volunteer hours and giving back in dollars. The investment that we make because of fundraisers is a long-term investment. In the short-term we see the relationships develop and in the long-term they become vibrant community citizens.”

After their game of golf, participants were treated to dinner as well as live and silent auctions.

For further information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa, check out their website at www.bbbso.ca.

Congratulations to all involved in this very important charity event raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa.

