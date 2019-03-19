High Profile Concerts Added To 2019 RBC Canadian Open

With a new date, a classic venue, and the expectation of a field that should draw big crowds with high levels of excitement, the RBC Canadian Open will announce two new elements today that bring another of “volume” to the championship.

Two high profile bands will be on-site at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club come early June as part of what is being called the RBCxMusic concert series.

The musical acts will appeal to a wide range of music fans, offering the sounds of both country and homegrown rock.

FGL Making Only Canadian Stop

On the Friday night of the tournament week, June 7th, the headliner will be Florida Georgia Line. It will be the only Canadian stop in 2019 for the award-winning Country duo who have had sixteen #1 hits including their latest, “Simple”.

“We’ve always had an epic time performing in Canada,” commented FGL’s Tyler Hubbard in a release from RBC and Golf Canada. “Our Canadian fans sure know how to bring the party!”

FGL’s Brian Kelley adds, “We just can’t wait to be back and play our new songs!”

A Glorious Saturday Night

The next evening will put the spotlight on a rising Canadian band. The Glorious Sons, of Kingston, Ontario, will take the stage.

Currently on their “S.O.S. Tour” in the United States, The Glorious Sons have risen quickly in profile since forming in 2011. In 2015 they were nominated for Rock Album of the Year at the Juno Awards, and they won that prize in 2018.

“It’s very exciting to have Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons perform at this year’s RBC Canadian Open,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “We are committed to creating an unforgettable fan experience, and our new concert series is a unique opportunity to connect golf and music fans of all ages.”

Sources have told Flagstick.com that the concert stage will be set up on hole #1 of the east course of the 27-hole golf club.

For golf fans wanting to attend the concerts, they are in luck. Their tournament day pass is also their ticket to the shows.

“Adding the Concert Series is another special moment in continuing to elevate the RBC Canadian Open experience, and welcoming new audiences to the golf course,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “We are thrilled that RBC has integrated the RBCxMusic platform with their incredible support of the RBC Canadian Open.”

Tickets for the RBC Canadian Open , to be held June 3-9, 2019 at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario, will go on sale on March 22 at 10 a.m.