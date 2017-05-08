High Scoring Marks U.S. Open Local Qualifier At Beacon Hall

Mother Nature tried but she could not keep the first United States Open Championship ever conducted by Golf Canada (in cooperation with the U.S.G.A) from taking place. The only other time an international Local Qualifier for the U.S. took place in Canada was back in 1999 when the Essex Golf & Country Club in Windsor, ON hosted one conducted by the Golf Association of Michigan,

Competitors at Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario had to endure a one hour and forty-five minute frost delay on Monday but eventually play did get underway.

As expected, facing a tough 7,037 yard Robert Cupp designed test in less than ideal conditions, low scoring was not the order of the day as 73 players vied for the top five placement that would move them on to sectional qualifying.

Those who competed in Aurora that still have a chance to be in the final U.S. Open Championship field at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin later this summer include Chase Komorami (a) of London (71), Stephane Dubois of Brantford (71) , Peter Laws of Whitby (72), and Beon Yeong Lee of Montreal (72).

The fifth and final spot was decided by a four-way playoff between Branson Ferrier, Russell Budd, J.C. Deacon, and Kevin Fawcett.

Ferrier, of Barrie, Ontario, redeemed himself from a floundering finish in regulation that saw him go four over for the last three holes, and won the playoff.

Leaderboard (Note – 3 players also withdrew)