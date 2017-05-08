What's New?

High Scoring Marks U.S. Open Local Qualifier At Beacon Hall

May 8, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Beacon Hall Golf Club

Mother Nature tried but she could not keep the first United States Open Championship ever conducted by Golf Canada (in cooperation with the U.S.G.A) from taking place. The only other time an international Local Qualifier for the U.S. took place in Canada was back in 1999 when the Essex Golf & Country Club in Windsor, ON hosted one conducted by the Golf Association of Michigan,

Competitors at Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario had to endure a one hour and forty-five minute frost delay on Monday but eventually play did get underway.

As expected, facing a tough 7,037 yard Robert Cupp designed test in less than ideal conditions, low scoring was not the order of the day as 73 players vied for the top five placement that would move them on to sectional qualifying.

Those who competed in Aurora that still have a chance to be in the final U.S. Open Championship field at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin later this summer include Chase Komorami (a) of London (71), Stephane Dubois of Brantford (71) , Peter Laws of Whitby (72), and Beon Yeong Lee of Montreal (72).

The fifth and final spot was decided by a four-way playoff between Branson Ferrier, Russell Budd, J.C. Deacon, and Kevin Fawcett.

Ferrier, of Barrie, Ontario, redeemed himself from a floundering finish in regulation that saw him go four over for the last three holes, and won the playoff.

Leaderboard (Note – 3 players also withdrew)

Pos Player +/- Thru Total
T1 Chase Komaromi (a) -1 F 71
T1 Stephane Dubois -1 F 71
T3 Peter Laws E F 72
T3 Beon Yeong Lee E F 72
5 Branson Ferrier +2 F 74
6 Kevin Fawcett (a) +2 F 74
7 J.C. Deacon +2 F 74
8 Russell Budd +2 F 74
T9 Keir Smith +3 F 75
T9 John Kim (a) +3 F 75
T9 Drew Nesbitt +3 F 75
T9 Victor Ciesielski +3 F 75
T13 Sebastian Szirmak +4 F 76
T13 Brian Churchill-Smith +4 F 76
T13 Nick Kenney +4 F 76
T13 Danny King +4 F 76
T13 Angelo Giantsopoulos (a) +4 F 76
18 Justin Yong Woo Kim +5 F 77
T19 Craig Hosie (a) +6 F 78
T19 Mitch Sutton +6 F 78
T19 Michael Dart +6 F 78
T19 Blake Ulrich +6 F 78
T19 Ian Doig +6 F 78
T24 Brad Newman (a) +7 F 79
T24 Bradley Graham +7 F 79
T24 Steve Rodriguez +7 F 79
T24 James Rim (a) +7 F 79
T24 Matt Lemay (a) +7 F 79
T24 Jordan Klein (a) +7 F 79
30 Max Rochette (a) +8 F 80
T31 Keaton Veillette (a) +9 F 81
T31 Brett Saunders (a) +9 F 81
T31 Cary Tremper (a) +9 F 81
T31 Brad Kerfoot +9 F 81
T31 Gabriel Gingras (a) +9 F 81
T31 Michael Forbes (a) +9 F 81
T37 Andrew Oke +10 F 82
T37 Adrian Cord +10 F 82
T37 Hugh Brown (a) +10 F 82
T37 Shea Varty +10 F 82
T37 Scott Hickerson (a) +10 F 82
T37 Ryan Kings (a) +10 F 82
T37 Cory Jones +10 F 82
T44 Wes Stanford +11 F 83
T44 Ryan Curran +11 F 83
T44 John Regan +11 F 83
T47 Maxwell Sear (a) +12 F 84
T47 Jim Kenesky +12 F 84
T47 Julian Crupi (a) +12 F 84
T47 John Young (a) +12 F 84
T47 Paul Gortnar (a) +12 F 84
T47 Tim Lemoyre (a) +12 F 84
T47 Mike Johnston +12 F 84
T47 Joseph D’Alfonso +12 F 84
T47 Danny Mijovic +12 F 84
T56 Ben Kenel +13 F 85
T56 Izak Fouche +13 F 85
T56 Gabriel Martin +13 F 85
T59 Chevy Rennie +14 F 86
T59 Graham Turrentine +14 F 86
T61 Jeremy Greville +15 F 87
T61 Iggy Van Rooyen +15 F 87
T63 Izidor Markic +16 F 88
T63 Jp Van Rooyen +16 F 88
65 Brad Cann (a) +17 F 89
66 David Smith (a) +19 F 91
T67 Judson Whiteside (a) +20 F 92
T67 Charles Pal (a) +20 F 92
T69 Griffin Jones (a) +22 F 94
T69 Sean Burstein (a) +22 F 94

