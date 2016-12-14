Holiday Gift Guide 2016

A golf gift represents far much more than the simple exchange of items between loved ones. For a golfer, receiving a golf-related item during the holiday season is a sign of approval of the game they play. It also represents recognition that they are a “golfer” – a proud title.

Non-golfers might not realize this, so feel free to share this post if you are the golfer in your family. I mean, do you really want that golf tie or socks again this year? And how many bags of tees do you really need?

Our editors have thumbed through some of the more coveted items from 2016 to bring you the suggestions that follow.

We hope one of them finds their way to you this holiday season!

Phone Case

A phone case? Yes, a phone. Just about every family member carries a cell phone round these days making a phone case a better gift than ever. Why not try one from the Cracked Tee e-store and their various collections. From great golf photos to fun phrases, there are a lot of options available in slim of tough cases for a variety of phones. www.crackedtee.com

Under Armour Webbed Belt

Low-priced and from a brand that has grown in popularity, this one is perfect for the young golfer in your family. The Under Armour (UA) webbed belt sells for under $25 and is made with durable webbed polyester construction. Sizing is customizable up to a Men’s 42. It features a metal UA logo embossed buckle with bottle opener on the back. www.underarmour.com

Titleist Custom Golf Balls

Don’t just give any golf balls this holiday season. Not when you can give models from the leading ball manufacturer fully customized for your loved one. With a minimum order of just one dozen you can get multiple lines of text. Get your order in early to ensure delivery for when you need it. www.titleist.ca

Vokey Wedgeworks Wedge

You better jump on this one quickly or simply provide an IOU. These custom Titleist Vokey wedges allows the golfer to have a tour level product with pro quality customization, from the grind to the stamping. It’s the ultimate for short game fans. http://www.vokey.com/nav/wedgeworks.aspx

PING Putter + Fitting

Want to really impress the golfer in your family? Try the gift of a one of the many putters from PING golf. An industry leader with enough models to meet the needs of just about any golfer, PING also has a lot of custom options to make the putter perfectly suited to the owner. Don’t just provide a PING putter as a gift, ensure the fitting is included as well. www.ping.com

Golf Lesson Package

While many golfers say they want to get better, not all are willing to sign up for golf lessons for themselves. Make it easier for them and ease their golfing frustration with a lesson package from your local golf professional. You can consider a seminar, evaluation lesson, or even a complete subscription to a season-long coaching package. Check the PGA of Canada directory at www.pgaofcanada.com to find a pro near you.

The Practice Manual

This book by Adam Young was among the best volumes we have comes across in some time. Full of both practical and in-depth advice, any golfer will see benefits from incorporating the information into their game. Available through Amazon, this paperback will always be well received and won’t break the bank. www.adamyounggolf.com

Cabot Links Flag

You may not be able to get to Cabot Links, the rather new and already iconic golf complex in Cape Breton, right now, or maybe you have played there already. In any case a Flag from the place is still a great gift. The authentic pin flag looks good on a wall or on a flag in your own yard and evokes thoughts of playing one of the best golf courses (2 in fact) in Canada. www.shop.cabotlinks.com

Galvin Green Bart Windstopper Jacket

An item every golfer needs but rarely make the investment in for themselves is quality gear for dealing inclement weather conditions. Solve that for them this holiday season with the gift if a Galvin Green Bart Windstopper Jacket. This half-zip jacket features Gore Windstopper fabric to make it 100% windproof. That features help the golfer maintain their core temperature. www.galvingreen.com

Dormie Workshop Covers

The hardest part of choosing a product from this Nova Scotia brand is picking just one. The company, owned by PGA Professionals the Bishop brothers, features quality premium leather headcovers of a wide variety. You can choose covers for woods or hybrids, and designs that range from patriotic to refined. They also have some pretty funky alignment stick covers. www.dormieworkshop.com

Bushnell TourV4 Rangefinder

Distance-measuring-devices (DMD’s) continue to be a hot item on every gift list. It’s tough to go wrong with a Bushnell product, one of the leaders in the market segment. The Tour V4 model offers a nice combination of features, size, and affordability. It is accurate to a yard up to 400+ yards from the flag. The water-resistant product is also backed by a two-year warranty. www.bushnellgolf.com

Mizuno T7 Blue Ion Wedge

There are plenty of great wedges on the market but few with looks that parallel the Mizuno T7 Blue Ion Wedge. While the colour and finish are distinctive they also stand out for their soft forged feel, pleasing shapes, and loft options. Lofts starts at 45 degrees and run all the way to 62 degrees. www.mizunocda.com

Club Glove Travel Cover

Another item that is not always top of mind but critical when needed. With airline travel continuing to be tough on luggage, it’s best to have a quality travel cover to protect your much-valued golf equipment. Few are better than the models from Club Glove. Consider “The Last Bag” – a premium collapsible model that accommodates almost any size golf bag and has a lot of room for other gear. www.teetogreen.ca/

APPLE Watch/PING App

Apple recently updated their Watch and with it PING also updated their APP that works with it. It now includes an enhanced Golf Workout experience, the Apple Watch feature engineered to capture and track fitness data, swing tempo and on-course statistics. The update also includes GPS, which is displayed as an easy-to-view overhead map that allows golfers to toggle between hole and green views while accessing precise distances to their targets. www.apple.ca www.ping.com

Bradley Allan Oxford Pique Pocket Polo

A new brand on the scene but one with Canadian roots and a fresh take on golf style. The Oxford Pique Pocket Polo is perfectly suited for wear from the first tee to the 19th hole and beyond. While complete with use of technical fabrics it does not carry an overly “sporty” look that might look out of place in an office environment. Great fit and four sweet colour options. www.bradley-allan.com

CP Women’s Open Tickets

In 2017 the best female golfers in the world will return to Canada’s National Capital Region for the playing of the CP Women’s Open. Taking place at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club as it did in 2008 this will surely he a highly attended event with Eastern Ontario’s own Brooke Henderson expected to be in the field. Get your tickets as soon as possible so you don’t miss out. www.cpwomensopen.com

ECCO Men’s Cage EVO

Golfers always appreciate new “kicks”. One of the best of the season has been the ECCO Men’s Cage EVO. This Danish shoemaker is known for high quality designs that are both comfortable and of a quality that makes them last much longer than your average shoes. The multi-material upper has a support webbing that creates extra stability while protecting the leather from wear. www.eccocanada.com

Arccos 360

Golfers love gadgets and one of the best of the season was the Arccos 360. The updated Arccos system is more compact than the original, it records every shot the golfer makes. Using that data they can breakdown weaknesses in areas like driving, approach shorts, chipping, sand shots, and putting. www.arccosgolf.com

Callaway Customs Wedges

If your dream set of wedges would be a custom set from Callaway Golf then your wishes have been granted. The Callaway Custom wedge program provides golfers the opportunity to add an array of stampings, colours, paint fill, and other options to Callaway MD3 Milled Wedges.

www.callawaygolf.com

adidas TOUR 360 Boost

If golf shoes are under consideration as a gift then the adidas Tour 360Boost should be on the list of possibilities. Worn by the #1 and #2 men’s players on the world the TOUR360 is the culmination of a decade of TOUR360 models. It provides great stability, traction, and comes in multiple colour-ways. The Non-lace BOA version is also very popular for a more refined fit. www.adidasgolf.ca

