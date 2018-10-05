Host Fanshawe Falcons Dominate OCAA Golf Championships

(Via OCAA) KOMOKA, Ont. – A pair of Fanshawe Falcons went wire-to-wire to win the men’s and women’s individual titles at the 2018 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Golf Championships at the FireRock Golf Club in Komoka, Ont.

Second-year golfer Braydon White (Barrie) shot even-par for the tournament to win by six strokes over Humber’s Cameron Griffin (Burlington) and Georgian’s Brady Zordan(Midhurst). White is the first Fanshawe golfer to win the individual OCAA men’s gold medal since Alex Bober in 1975.

The top five individual men’s golfers receive OCAA All-Ontario Team awards. Rounding out the list were Fanshawe’s Blake Mackey (Walkerton) and St. Lawrence’s Peter Beneteau (Odessa) who both finished one shot behind the silver medalists.

First-year golfer Alyssa Stoddart (Orangeville) outdid teammate White as she not only led every day at OCAA provincials, but she also topped the leaderboard in four OCAA lead-in tournaments. Stoddart shot plus-27 for the tournament. She is the first-ever Fanshawe product to medal in women’s golf.

Humber teammates Hayley McCallum (Mississauga) and Olivia Banton (Jamaica) won the women’s silver and bronze medals, respectively, with McCallum shooting a tournament best 76 in the final round to finish six strokes off the pace.

The top four individual women’s golfers receive OCAA All-Ontario Team awards. Fanshawe’s Mery Tarigan (Indonesia) fell three strokes out of medal position to finish fourth.

Fanshawe women’s team won its first-ever OCAA championship on the strength of Stoddart and Tarigan, shooting three strokes better than their Humber rivals.

Humber thwarted the Fanshawe golden sweep on the men’s side, successfully defending its 2017 team title. Along with Griffin, Conner Watt (Mississauga), Luke McLean (King City), Michael Vance (Aurora) and Cameron Brennan (Erin) contributed to the Humber team victory. All five golfers placed in the Top 10 individually.

Fanshawe finished in silver position, four strokes behind Humber. Along with White and Mackey, Thomas Code (Dorchester), Ryan Harvey (London) and Bradley Byers (Oakville) contributed to Fanshawe’s best finish since winning the 1992 OCAA championship.

St. Lawrence placed third, its best finish at OCAA provincials since 1997 (when St. Lawrence Brockville won bronze). Beneteau was supported by teammates Jamaal Moussaoui(Kingston), Trent Snider (Kingston), Carter Kelly (Kingston) and Shawn Oliver (Ottawa).

The OCAA Division II championship went to St. Clair for the second time in four years. Contributing to the gold medal were Marshal Quinn (LaSalle), Derick Hare (Windsor), Brett Harrison (Essex), Justin Roets (Tilbury) and Simon Desmarais (Windsor).

Mohawk claimed silver for its seventh D-II medal in eight years. Nic Francis (Dundas), Colin Churchill (Caledonia), Lucas Fantauzzo (Stoney Creek), Adam Bezan (Oakville) and Bradley Roughton (Belle River) all contributed to the silver medallion.

Seneca was rewarded bronze for its second D-II medal in three years. The Seneca team was comprised of Nicholas Ingoglia (Holland Landing), Kevin Sarrazin (Holland Landing), Azaan Pirani (North York), James Harris (Newmarket) and Julian Pelletier (Toronto).

The 54-hole tournament was hosted by Fanshawe College. Over 65 golfers represented a dozen Ontario college campuses, including Confederation, Durham, Fanshawe, Georgian, Humber, Lakehead (Orillia), Mohawk, Niagara, St. Clair, St. Lawrence, Sault and Seneca.

The tournament consisted of three 18-hole rounds. The male and female player posting the lowest gross score through 54 holes earned their respective individual championship.

Men’s teams consisted of four or five golfers, with the top four individual scores of each round contributing to the total team score. Women’s teams consisted of two or three golfers, with the top two individual scores of each round contributing to their total score. Schools with the lowest aggregate of gross scores after 54 holes won their respective team titles. Men’s team play after the second round is divided with the top half of the teams (including ties) playing Division I and the remaining teams competing in Division II.

FireRock Golf Club is a challenging championship design framed by natural grasses and trees, captivating land forms and ragged handmade bunkers. This stunning par 71 course flows effortlessly over pastureland, across environmentally significant Savannah grasses and the Oxbow River valley, intertwining with existing gravel spoil piles.

The three men’s D-I medalists and two women’s teams will now move onto the 2018 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Ping National Golf Championships later this month at the Desert Blume Golf Course in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Full Leaderboard