Hot Round Puts St-Germain in Contention At College Nationals

She needed a big round. And she posted one.

Ottawa’s Grace St-Germain had fallen to 9th place in the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship after a second round 78 over the Chateau Elan Course in Braselton, Georgia.

With the assistance of Team Canada Women’s Coach Tristan Mullally, the Daytona State freshman was well prepared to this week respond with a low round.

And she did.

On Wednesday the 18 year-old from Ottawa posted a tournament best (by three strokes) 68 and vaulted back up the leaderboard. Her four birdie and one bogey effort leaves her in a tie for second (73-78-68) with just one round left on the schedule. No other player in the field has broken par for a single round this week.

She is now just two strokes off the individual lead of Peerada Pidon of Barton County Community College.

The strong round by St-Germain, along with the play of teammates Jiwon Jeon (currently 4th individually), Kendall Johnson (6th) and Kaye Kwon (9th) has the Daytona State Falcons team in good position to win a 9th National Championship with a 16 stroke lead over Seminole State.

Hornby, Ontario’s Alex Naumovski, who plays for Seminole State, is tied for 15th individually.

