Mackenzie Hughes One Off Lead At Honda Classic

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes is just one stroke off the lead after the opening round at the 2018 Honda Classic in South Florida.

The Dundas, Ontario native turned in a 67 (-3) on the always testing PGA National Champions Course to sit in contention after day one.

Heading into this week Hughes has had a remarkable run of play, but not in a good way. He has missed cuts in all eight events he has played in the 2017/2018 wrap-around season.

Canadian Corey Conners opened at even par, 70, while Ben Silverman, shot 78.

