Mackenzie Hughes One Off Lead At Honda Classic

February 23, 2018 Scott MacLeod Professional Golf, Tee Shots 0

Mackenzie Hughes (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes is just one stroke off the lead after the opening round at the 2018 Honda Classic in South Florida.

The Dundas, Ontario native turned in a 67 (-3) on the always testing PGA National Champions Course to sit in contention after day one.

Heading into this week Hughes has had a remarkable run of play, but not in a good way. He has missed cuts in all eight events he has played in the 2017/2018 wrap-around season.

Canadian Corey Conners opened at even par, 70, while Ben Silverman, shot 78.

Leaderboard

