Mackenzie Hughes Ties For 25th At Kapalua

It’s hard to call a tie for 25th place in a field of 32 players a success, but for Mackenzie Hughes even being in the winners-only PGA TOUR’s SBS Tournament of Champions at all is a heck of an accomplishment.

The Dundas, Ontario native got his 2017 (calendar year) PGA TOUR campaign off to an early start at Kapalua Resort in Maui thanks to his Fall victory at the RSM Classic.

Hughes opened his play in Maui with rounds of 73, 72, and 73 over the resort’s Plantation Course, leaving him well off the lead of eventual winner Justin Thomas, but he looked much sharper in the final round.

The 26 year-old recorded 6 birdies and an eagle on his way to a 68 (-5) to move himself up to the share of 25th place.

The finish earned him $70,000 and brought his 2016/17 season earnings to (USD) $1,315,738. That places him 5th on the Money List. He is also in 5th place on the season-long FedEx Cup Points List.

It’s great momentum heading into this week as he makes the move over to the island of Oahu for the playing of the Sony Open in Hawaii. There he will join fellow Canadians David Hearn and Nick Taylor in the field. Brad Fritsch is an alternate and scheduled to play in the Monday qualifying.