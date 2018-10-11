Former Canadian Amateur Champion Hugo Bernard Turns Pro

As expected, Canada’s Hugo Bernard has turned professional in time to play in this week’s first stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying.

Bernard, now 23 and the winner of the 2016 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, has signed an endorsement deal with Titleist and will be represented by Higher Ground Sports Management, Inc. They also currently represent a number of notable Canadian golf professionals including Adam Hadwin, Alena Sharp, Blair Hamilton, and Jared du Toit.

The Ste-Hillaire, Quebec golfer is known for his prodigious length and was formerly the #1 ranked male amateur golfer in Canada. In 2016 he was the individual medalist at the NCAA Division II Championship playing for St. Leo University of Florida.

“I’ve had a lot of great opportunities as an amateur and collegiate golfer and I’m very proud of my career so far. I can’t wait to get started on the next phase of my golf career and join the professional ranks,” Bernard shared in a release.

Bernard is currently focused on pursuing status on the Web.com Tour with a backup plan to pursue a campaign on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

Higher Ground President George Sourlis in impressed with his new client and his prospects.

“Hugo has it all,” said Sourlis. “He is extremely talented on the golf course, and that talent has shone through for years throughout his amateur and collegiate career. But away from the golf course he’s also an exemplary young man. I’m excited to be part of what should be a long and successful career.”