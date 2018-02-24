Humber PGM Program Extends Partnerships With CJGA – Becomes Title Sponsor of Ottawa Event

The Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) has announced a partnership extension with the Humber College Professional Golf Management Program for 2018.

The partnership will expand in 2018 by adding a title sponsored event in Ottawa.

In 2017, the partnership added a title and presenting sponsored event on top of the longstanding title sponsored Humber College PGM Invitational. The Humber College PGM at Metcalfe (Golf Club), May 12-13, will accompany the Humber College PGM Invitational, the Humber College PGM Western Canadian Junior Championship, presented by TaylorMade and Tour Performance LAB and the Quebec Junior Open, presented by Humber College PGM.

“We are very pleased to once again expand our longstanding relationship with the Humber College Professional Golf Management (PGM) program” said Brad Parkins, COO of the CJGA. “The Humber College PGM program offers great opportunity for individuals looking to turn golf into a profession, something many of our members aspire to do. Many CJGA alumni are enrolled in the program and making great contributions to the golf industry, while also continuing to compete by filling out the Humber College men’s and ladies golf teams.”

The Humber College Professional Golf Management Program offers students a play and practice program and provides tournaments for its members to take part in for player development.

“The Humber PGM program has been a proud sponsor of the CJGA for many years and we are excited to be expanding our sponsorship program with the CJGA” said Andrew Vento, Program Coordinator. “A large majority of our students are CJGA alumni who have led our varsity golf team to many championships and advanced into promising business careers in the golf industry.”