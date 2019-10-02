Humber Teams Carry Lead Into Final Round of OCAA Golf Championship

Kingston, ON – The women and men’s team from the Humber Hawks continue to lead the way at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) Division 1 Golf Championships through 36 holes of play.

On Tuesday, in gusty but warm conditions at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club, the Hawks withstood the advances of other teams from around the province.

In the women’s competition Humber team members Jacky Goldshlager, Elaine Surjoprajogo and Hayley McCallum stretched their lead to 24 strokes over Georgian College.

McCallum turned in a second round 79 (+7) to separate herself from an overnight share of the individual women’s lead. She has a three-shot advantage on teammate Surjoprajogo.

On the men’s side of the draw Humber (Conner Watt, Cameron Griffin, Cameron Brennan, IZ Hustler, and Matthew Bremer) now owns a seven-shot lead over a surging Fanshawe team who shares second place with host, St. Lawrence College.

First round individual men’s leader Thomas Code of Fanshawe backed up in round two, following his opening 65 (-5) with a 72 (+2). His three-shot lead did grow to four however, with Conner Watt of Humber now the closest pursuer at +1 total.

Fleming and St. Clair are tied for the team competition in men’s division 2.

Play is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday as a cold front moves in and could serve up lower temperatures for the competitors.

The top OCAA golfers and teams will move on to compete at the 2019 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf National Championships presented by PING. The event takes place at the Continental Golf Club in Sorel-Tracy, Que., from Oct. 15-18.

