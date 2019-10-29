Carp, Ontario’s Hunter McGee Earns First NCAA Golf Title

Freshman Hunter McGee of Carp, Ontario ended his Fall season with the Goldey-Beacom College Lightning golf team in style.

The Business Administration Major at the NCAA Division II Delaware school closed the Griffin Invitational in Pennsylvania with a final round 73 on Tuesday to earn medalist honours. His 147 total is a career best.

His previous best finish in an event was 5th, and this placing was his 4th top-ten finish of the Fall season.

His result helped the team win their second title of the season, a feat also aided by the play of another Canadian from the National Capital Region. Senior player Braden Wheeler of Carleton Place, Ontario finished tied for 8th place individually.

McGee was a three-time Golf MVP at All Saints Catholic High School in Kanata, Ontario. He also won the 2018 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Match Play Championship.