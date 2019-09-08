Ian Webb Leaves A Powerful Legacy

It was not unexpected given his diagnosis, but that did not make it any less painful to hear. Simon Bevan, the General Manager of the RiverBend Golf Community, shared the news on Sunday that his good friend Ian Webb, the GM/COO of Credit Valley Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, had passed away late Saturday evening accompanied by his family.

Webb, who had been diagnosed in late February with an aggressive form of brain cancer, gliobastoma, leaves in his passing, his wife Helen and daughters Gillian and Allison.

They will not be alone in their mourning, as a passionate member of the PGA of Canada, Webb made hundreds of friends and set an example for other pros to follow in his caring nature, willingness to help others, and dedication to being the best at his profession that he could be. His tenure of almost 20 seasons at Credit Valley had followed notable stops at Peterborough Golf & Country Club and St. Georges Golf & Country Club, forming a nearly three decade career as a PGA member.

Earlier this year the PGA of Canada Foundation renamed their scholarships in his honour.

To understand his impact you need look no further than the outpouring of personal stories that have been shared on social media in the last few months and in the powerful video created to pay homage to him (see below).

Arrangements have yet to be announced but expect a flood of response from so many people touched by Ian, professionally, and personally. It’s a tribute he deserves for giving so much of himself to others during a life cut all too short.

#WebbyStrong