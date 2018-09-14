“In A Really Good Spot” – Brooke Henderson Shares 6th Headed Into Weekend at Evian Championship

Brooke Henderson took a tumble down the leaderboard in the middle of round two of the Evian Championship, but, champion that she is, she rebounded nicely.

The seven-time LPGA Tour winner opened the day in a share of 4th but lost more than ten spots when she stumbled to a bogey followed by a double bogey on the 6th and 7th holes in Evians-Les-Bain, France. She lost another stroke on the 12th hole before regaining her form on the way to the clubhouse.

Asked about the tumultuous day, Henderson was ultimately content with the outcome.

“Yeah, you know, I started out really well. I was 2-under first couple holes and then kind of got in a rough patch. I just kind of rebounded starting on I guess No. 13. Things just started to turn around a little bit. I was able to hit that green in two and two-putt for birdie. Made a really nice par save on the next hole. Then, you know, I kind of got my momentum back. I was just trying to get back to where I was earlier in the day at minus-6. I’m happy I was able to climb up the leaderboard a little bit on the back.”

Henderson’s game has been in great shape dating back to the Indianapolis tournament prior to winning the CP Women’s Open the next week and she has carried that confidence into this, the last major championship of the season.

“I feel like my game is in a really good spot. To be able to rebound like that mentally I think is really key. On this golf course you got to stay patient, and I feel like we were able to do that even though it’s very difficult at times. I’m really excited for the next few days, so we’ll just see what happens.”

Henderson is part of a seven-way tie for 6th place, just two strokes back of the leaders – Amy Olson, Maria Torres, Mo Martin, and Mi Hyang Lee, with 36 holes left on the schedule.

Henderson’s fellow Canadian and 2016 Olympic team-mate, Alena Sharp, sits in a share of 30th at -1. The only other Canadian in the field, Brittany Marchand, made the cut on the number at +3 overall.

To follow their progress through the weekend see the leaderboard here.