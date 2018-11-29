Insurance Company AIG Takes Over From Ricoh As Women’s British Open Title Sponsor

American International Group, Inc. , a global insurance organization founded in 1919,has announced that it will become the title sponsor of the Women’s British Open beginning in 2019. Under the five-year commitment, the Championship will be known as the “AIG Women’s British Open.”

Established in 1976, the Women’s British Open is a Major championship in women’s professional golf, owned by The R&A and sanctioned by both the LPGA Tourand the Ladies European Tour. In 2018, the Women’s British Open hosted one of the year’s strongest international fields with competitors from 28 countries, and England’s Georgia Hall won the trophy at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

For AIG, the Women’s British Open is its first title sponsorship in professional golf.

“We are pleased to become the title sponsor of the Women’s British Open,” said Brian Duperreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIG. “This Championship is an iconic tournament combining tradition, world-class golf and a diverse global audience that reflects all of AIG’s stakeholders.”

“This is an exciting time for women’s golf and we are delighted to welcome AIG as the title sponsor for the Women’s British Open,” added Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A. “AIG’s support will help us continue to grow and develop the Championship even further and ensure it continues to be a truly world-class sporting event. The Championship is also a fantastic showcase for women’s golf and supports our goal of encouraging more women and young girls to take up the sport.”

“AIG embraces this opportunity to partner with the Women’s British Open, which promotes diversity and puts a spotlight on international women champions. The goals of this Championship reflect AIG’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly in our own organization. Sponsoring the WBO will provide our clients and colleagues with memorable experiences, as well as enhance our relationships with our business and distribution partners,” said Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance and Chief Operating Officer, AIG.

The partnership also extends AIG’s commitment to good corporate citizenship. The LPGA Foundation supports junior golf programs, scholarships and financial assistance programs for women and young girls. The 5 E’s of Girls Golf, developed through the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf program, teaches more than just the game of golf; it also focuses on skills that are specific to the development of young girls and aims to inspire them for the game of life.

The 2019 Championship will be played over the Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club, outside London from 1 – 4 August. It will be the season’s final Major and is staged in conjunction with IMG.

“Having a leading global brand as prestigious as AIG partner with the Women’s British Open speaks volumes for what we have achieved in recent years, the appeal of golf and the ever-increasing stature of the women’s game,” said Ross Hallett, IMG’s Executive Tournament Director and Senior Vice President. “Together with The R&A and our partners at the LET and LPGA, we look forward to partnering with AIG to continue to raise the bar in women’s golf and the stature of this event.”