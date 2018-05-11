Ion Young and McInnis Win Ontario Men’s Better-Ball Championship on First Playoff Hole

TORONTO (Golf Ontario)– The Golf Ontario Championship Season kicked off on May 10, from Oakdale G&CC, in Toronto, with 54 teams taking place in the Ontario Men’s Better-Ball Championship.

This year is the fourth time that Matthew Ion Young (Hamilton G & CC) has won the Men’s Better-Ball Championship. The three previous times being with Andrew Ross (Hamilton G & CC) in 2002, 2006 and 2007. Although Ion Young has claimed the title of Men’s Better Ball Champion four times now, it was the other member of his team, Simon McInnis’ (Mississaugua G & CC) first time winning this championship in 6 attempts.

At the end of the round, 67, was the magic number to be part of the playoff. The teams of Matthew Ion Young (Hamilton G & CC), and Simon McInnis (Mississaugua G & CC), and of Walt Spivak (The Oaks GC) and Geoff Goodwin (The Oaks GC). The teams went back onto the course to finally produce a winner for the 2018 Ontario Men’s Better Ball Championship.

McInnis was excited to have won the tournament for the first time this year “I competed in this tournament probably a half-dozen times, and I had a new partner this year, and we had a lot of success.”

Ion Young was asked about what this accomplishment meant to him, and he said that “It’s still always nice to win, and I’ve been playing in it for a number of years, 16 years, it’s nice to finally win it again, the last time I won it was 2007”

Full Leaderboard