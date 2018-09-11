What's New?

Italian Golfer Leads at World Junior Girls Golf Championship

September 11, 2018 Scott MacLeod Amateur Golf, Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Alessia Nobilio (Photo: Golf Canada/Golf Ontario)

(Golf Canada/Golf Ontario) OTTAWA, Ont. – Under misty skies at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Ottawa, Italy’s Alessia Nobilio was off to the races in the first round, rifling a 6-under 66 to seize the lead in the 2018 World Junior Girls Championship.

Nobilio, who currently sits No. 22 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, took advantage of the windless conditions and went bogey free on Tuesday, notching six birdies along the way. She led the charge for Italy as they registered an aggregate score of 139, to sit one back of first round co-leaders Thailand and the United States.

“This is my third World Juniors, I’ve been here (Canada) three times now. I shot minus 6 today, so it was a very good round. My best ever was minus seven at the European Junior Championships this year,” said the 17-year-old from Milan.

“The greens were really fast here (at Camelot), really challenging. For tomorrow, I’ll just do my regular practice routine. I’m feeling happy, really good about my round, I played a solid game. I’m just going to play my game and do my best.”

In the team competition, the United States, propelled by solid outings from Brooke Seay (-4) and Zoe Campos (-2), sit in the lead at 6 under in a tie with Thailand. The Thai team followed their leader Atthaya Thitikul, who fired a 68 in the opening round to sit T2 with Seay in the individual competition. Campos is tied for 4th with Cecilie Nielsen from Denmark and another Thai, Kultida Pramphun, who are all at 2 under.

United States Team Captain Delia Nava was thrilled by her team’s performance in the first round. “We are very pleased with our result today. The girls stayed calm when they got in trouble and they all played well. Eighteen is a very tough finishing hole, it’s very tricky.”

Team USA do not intend to change anything heading into Wednesday’s second round. “We just have to play like we did today and we’ll have a good result.”

Canada One, featuring Céleste Dao of Notre-Dame Ile Perrot, Qué., Ellie Szeryk of London, Ont. and Tiffany Kong from Vancouver, B.C., share 6th place with Sweden at 2 over par. Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ont.), Sarah Beqaj (Toronto, Ont.) and Lauren Kim (Surrey, B.C.) who make up Canada Two, trail behind at 15 over par in 18th place. Kong and Dao were the low scorers for Canada at 1 over par.

Team Canada is looking for its first medal since capturing bronze at the first ever World Junior Girls in 2014.

The World Junior Girls Championship is conducted by Golf Canada in partnership with Golf Ontario and supported by the R&A and the International Golf Federation. Recognized as an ‘A’ ranked event by the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the World Junior Girls Championship is in its fifth edition.

Individual Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Italy Alessia Nobilio  Italy -6 F -6 66 66
T2 United States Brooke Seay  United States -4 F -4 68 68
T2 Thailand Atthaya Thitikul  Thailand -4 F * -4 68 68
T4 United States Zoe Campos  United States -2 F -2 70 70
T4 Denmark Cecilie Nielsen  Denmark -2 F -2 70 70
T4 Thailand Kultida Pramphun  Thailand -2 F * -2 70 70
T7 Chinese Taipei Yu Ping Huang  Chinese Taipei -1 F * -1 71 71
T7 Sweden Ingrid Lindblad  Sweden -1 F -1 71 71
T9 Switzerland Elena Moosmann  Switzerland E F E 72 72
T9 Chinese Taipei Ho-Yu An  Chinese Taipei E F * E 72 72
T11 Ireland Annabel Wilson  Ireland +1 F +1 73 73
T11 China Shi Bing Yu  China +1 F * +1 73 73
T11 United States Michaela Morard  United States +1 F +1 73 73
T11 Canada Tiffany Kong  Canada 1 +1 F * +1 73 73
T11 Italy Caterina Don  Italy +1 F +1 73 73
T11 Canada Céleste Dao  Canada 1 +1 F * +1 73 73
T11 Thailand Kan Bunnabodee  Thailand +1 F * +1 73 73
T18 England Euphemie Rhodes  England +2 F +2 74 74
T18 Ireland Lauren Walsh  Ireland +2 F +2 74 74
T18 Mexico Cory Lopez  Mexico +2 F * +2 74 74
T18 Belgium Sophie Bert  Belgium +2 F * +2 74 74
T18 Canada Ellie Szeryk  Canada 1 +2 F * +2 74 74
T18 Spain Marina Escobar  Spain +2 F +2 74 74
T18 France Mathilde Delavallade  France +2 F +2 74 74
T18 France Candice Mahe  France +2 F +2 74 74
T26 Czech Republic Gabriela Vitu  Czech Republic +3 F * +3 75 75
T26 Italy Emilie Alba Paltrinieri  Italy +3 F +3 75 75
T26 Denmark Amalie Leth-Nissen  Denmark +3 F +3 75 75
T26 Sweden Maja Stark  Sweden +3 F +3 75 75
T30 Switzerland Klara Wildhaber  Switzerland +4 F +4 76 76
T30 Ireland Sara Byrne  Ireland +4 F +4 76 76
T30 Czech Republic Sarah Hricikova  Czech Republic +4 F * +4 76 76
T30 Denmark Anne Normann  Denmark +4 F +4 76 76
T30 France Adela Cernousek  France +4 F +4 76 76
T30 Scotland Carmen Griffiths  Scotland +4 F * +4 76 76
T36 Switzerland Yael Berger  Switzerland +5 F +5 77 77
T36 Chinese Taipei Kuan-Yu Lin  Chinese Taipei +5 F * +5 77 77
T36 China Jie Ming Yang   China +5 F * +5 77 77
T36 Colombia Laura Alexandra Castillo Ordonez  Colombia +5 F * +5 77 77
T40 England Caitlin Whitehead  England +6 F +6 78 78
T40 England Lily May Humphreys  England +6 F +6 78 78
T40 China Zhao Zhi Meng  China +6 F * +6 78 78
T40 Sweden Ester Fagersten  Sweden +6 F +6 78 78
T44 Czech Republic Patricie Mackova  Czech Republic +7 F * +7 79 79
T44 Canada Lauren Kim  Canada 2 +7 F * +7 79 79
T46 Mexico Maria Fernanda Martinez  Mexico +8 F * +8 80 80
T46 Belgium Margaux Appart  Belgium +8 F * +8 80 80
T46 Spain Marta Garcia Llorca  Spain +8 F +8 80 80
T46 Spain Blanca Fernandez  Spain +8 F +8 80 80
T46 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Canada 2 +8 F * +8 80 80
T51 Scotland Hannah Darling  Scotland +10 F * +10 82 82
T51 Canada Emily Zhu  Canada 2 +10 F * +10 82 82
T53 Belgium Rebecca Becht  Belgium +11 F * +11 83 83
T53 Colombia Isabella Gomez  Colombia +11 F * +11 83 83
T53 Scotland Louise Duncan  Scotland +11 F * +11 83 83
56 Colombia Sofia Torres Villarreal  Colombia +14 F * +14 86 86
57 Mexico Karla Elena Vazquez  Mexico +15 F * +15 87 87

Team Leaderboard

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
T1 United States United States -6 F -6 138 138
T1 Thailand Thailand -6 F * -6 138 138
3 Italy Italy -5 F -5 139 139
4 Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei -1 F * -1 143 143
5 Denmark Denmark +1 F +1 145 145
T6 Canada Canada 1 +2 F * +2 146 146
T6 Sweden Sweden +2 F +2 146 146
8 Ireland Ireland +3 F +3 147 147
T9 Switzerland Switzerland +4 F +4 148 148
T9 France France +4 F +4 148 148
11 China China +6 F * +6 150 150
12 Czech Republic Czech Republic +7 F * +7 151 151
13 England England +8 F +8 152 152
T14 Mexico Mexico +10 F * +10 154 154
T14 Belgium Belgium +10 F * +10 154 154
T14 Spain Spain +10 F +10 154 154
17 Scotland Scotland +14 F * +14 158 158
18 Canada Canada 2 +15 F * +15 159 159
19 Colombia Colombia +16 F * +16 160 160

