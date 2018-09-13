What's New?

Italy Maintains Slim Lead – Canada Surges In Round Three of World Junior Girls Golf Championship

September 13, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Camelot Golf Club (Photo: Golf Ontario/Golf Canada)

(Golf Ontario/Golf Canada) – Cumberland, Ontario: If the second round was an all-Italian affair yesterday, it is Canada that led the charge on moving day at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Ottawa, where the third round of play for the World Junior Girls Championship took place.

Vancouver product Tiffany Kong led the way for Team Canada One, who registered an aggregate score of 10-under 134, halving their deficit to 10 strokes back of tourney leaders Italy. The Italian trio of Caterina Don, Alessia Nobilio and Emilie Paltrinieri cooled off after their torrid opening rounds to notch a team score of one over par (145). They saw their comfortable 10-stroke lead dwindle to a single shot over the USA, who sit at 15 under thanks to a stellar third round of 9 under par (135).

Team Thailand also had a solid outing with a 139 and sit third in the team standings. Canada One is only three strokes back of the Thai team and within reach of their first World Junior Girls medal since 2014.

In the individual competition, Italy’s Nobilio scored a team-best 69 (-3) today to maintain her seven-stroke lead over American Zoe Campos, who shot a tournament-low 65 to grab a share of second with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, at 8 under for the championship.

“I did really well, yeah… my irons were pretty good, and I was making a lot of putts today,” said the soft-spoken California native Campos.

“Eighteen was my favourite hole today… I pushed my drive into the last right bunker, had about 130 in, and I hit 8-iron within 15 feet of the pin and made that put. Always nice to finish with a birdie,” concluded Campos.

Kong had the low round of the day going for a large portion of the contest, a superb score of 66 which featured five consecutive birdies to kick off her round.

“I started off really well, five birdies in a row and I kept the good play going, hit my pars. On the back nine, I thought it’s a new nine holes, so I just wanted to keep it steady since the back nine is very hard,” said the 17 year-old Kong, who moves into a tie for 8th.

Céleste Dao of Notre-Dame Ile Perrot, Que., leads the way for the Canadians through 54 holes in a tie for 5th at 4 under par. American Brooke Seay is 4th at 7 under.

Canada’s Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ont.), Sarah Beqaj (Toronto, Ont.) and Lauren Kim (Surrey, B.C.) who make up Canada Two, are in 18th place, shooting a team score of 12 over in round three.

Team Canada is looking for its first medal since the team that featured recent CP Women’s Open champion Brooke Henderson capture bronze at the first ever World Junior Girls Championship in 2014.

The World Junior Girls Championship is conducted by Golf Canada in partnership with Golf Ontario and supported by the R&A and the International Golf Federation. Recognized as an ‘A’ ranked event by the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the World Junior Girls Championship is in its fifth edition.

Individual Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Italy Alessia Nobilio  Italy -3 F -15 66 66 69 201
T2 United States Zoe Campos  United States -7 F -8 70 73 65 208
T2 Thailand Atthaya Thitikul  Thailand -3 F -8 68 71 69 208
4 United States Brooke Seay  United States -2 F -7 68 71 70 209
T5 Canada Céleste Dao  Canada 1 -4 F -4 73 71 68 212
T5 France Candice Mahe  France -4 F -4 74 70 68 212
7 Switzerland Elena Moosmann  Switzerland -3 F -2 72 73 69 214
T8 Canada Tiffany Kong  Canada 1 -6 F -1 73 76 66 215
T8 Italy Caterina Don  Italy +4 F -1 73 66 76 215
T8 Thailand Kultida Pramphun  Thailand -2 F -1 70 75 70 215
11 Sweden Ingrid Lindblad  Sweden +2 F E 71 71 74 216
T12 Chinese Taipei Yu Ping Huang  Chinese Taipei E F +1 71 74 72 217
T12 Chinese Taipei Ho-Yu An  Chinese Taipei +1 F +1 72 72 73 217
T14 Sweden Maja Stark  Sweden +1 F +2 75 70 73 218
T14 France Mathilde Delavallade  France +3 F +2 74 69 75 218
T14 United States Michaela Morard  United States E F +2 73 73 72 218
17 Spain Marina Escobar  Spain +2 F * +3 74 71 74 219
T18 Switzerland Klara Wildhaber  Switzerland -1 F +4 76 73 71 220
T18 China Jie Ming Yang   China +1 F * +4 77 70 73 220
T20 Ireland Annabel Wilson  Ireland +3 F +5 73 73 75 221
T20 Thailand Kan Bunnabodee  Thailand +1 F +5 73 75 73 221
T22 England Euphemie Rhodes  England +2 F * +7 74 75 74 223
T22 Belgium Sophie Bert  Belgium +3 F * +7 74 74 75 223
T24 Denmark Cecilie Nielsen  Denmark +3 F * +8 70 79 75 224
T24 France Adela Cernousek  France E F +8 76 76 72 224
T24 Czech Republic Sarah Hricikova  Czech Republic +2 F * +8 76 74 74 224
T24 Mexico Cory Lopez  Mexico +2 F * +8 74 76 74 224
T28 Denmark Anne Normann  Denmark +1 F * +9 76 76 73 225
T28 England Lily May Humphreys  England +3 F * +9 78 72 75 225
T30 Canada Ellie Szeryk  Canada 1 +5 F +10 74 75 77 226
T30 Ireland Lauren Walsh  Ireland +4 F +10 74 76 76 226
T30 Denmark Amalie Leth-Nissen  Denmark +4 F * +10 75 75 76 226
T33 Chinese Taipei Kuan-Yu Lin  Chinese Taipei +4 F +12 77 75 76 228
T33 Czech Republic Gabriela Roberta Vitu  Czech Republic +6 F * +12 75 75 78 228
T33 Italy Emilie Alba Paltrinieri  Italy +4 F +12 75 77 76 228
T33 Canada Lauren Kim  Canada 2 +4 F * +12 79 73 76 228
37 Spain Marta Garcia Llorca  Spain +5 F * +14 80 73 77 230
T38 Belgium Margaux Appart  Belgium +4 F * +15 80 75 76 231
T38 Scotland Hannah Darling  Scotland +2 F * +15 82 75 74 231
T40 Switzerland Yael Berger  Switzerland +7 F +16 77 76 79 232
T40 Colombia Laura Alexandra Castillo Ordonez  Colombia +3 F * +16 77 80 75 232
T42 England Caitlin Whitehead  England +9 F * +17 78 74 81 233
T42 Sweden Ester Fagersten  Sweden +1 F +17 78 82 73 233
T42 Czech Republic Patricie Mackova  Czech Republic +6 F * +17 79 76 78 233
T42 Scotland Louise Duncan  Scotland E F * +17 83 78 72 233
T46 China Zhao Zhi Meng  China +4 F * +19 78 81 76 235
T46 Scotland Carmen Griffiths  Scotland +5 F * +19 76 82 77 235
T48 Ireland Sara Byrne  Ireland +8 F +20 76 80 80 236
T48 Mexico Maria Fernanda Martinez  Mexico +11 F * +20 80 73 83 236
T50 China Shi Bing Yu  China +10 F * +22 73 83 82 238
T50 Belgium Rebecca Becht  Belgium +7 F * +22 83 76 79 238
52 Canada Emily Zhu  Canada 2 +8 F * +24 82 78 80 240
53 Spain Blanca Fernandez  Spain +6 F * +25 80 83 78 241
54 Mexico Karla Elena Vazquez  Mexico +6 F * +26 87 77 78 242
55 Colombia Isabella Gomez  Colombia +5 F * +28 83 84 77 244
56 Canada Sarah Beqaj  Canada 2 +10 F * +30 80 84 82 246

Team Leaderboard

Pos Team Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Italy Italy +1 F -16 139 132 145 416
2 United States United States -9 F -15 138 144 135 417
3 Thailand Thailand -5 F -9 138 146 139 423
4 Canada Canada 1 -10 F -6 146 146 134 426
5 France France -4 F -5 148 139 140 427
6 Sweden Sweden +2 F +1 146 141 146 433
T7 Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei +1 F +2 143 146 145 434
T7 Switzerland Switzerland -4 F +2 148 146 140 434
9 Denmark Denmark +4 F * +12 145 151 148 444
T10 England England +5 F * +15 152 146 149 447
T10 Ireland Ireland +7 F +15 147 149 151 447
12 Spain Spain +7 F * +17 154 144 151 449
13 China China +5 F * +18 150 151 149 450
14 Czech Republic Czech Republic +8 F * +20 151 149 152 452
15 Belgium Belgium +7 F * +22 154 149 151 454
16 Mexico Mexico +8 F * +23 154 149 152 455
17 Scotland Scotland +2 F * +25 158 153 146 457
18 Canada Canada 2 +12 F * +34 159 151 156 466
19 Colombia Colombia +8 F * +44 160 164 152 476

