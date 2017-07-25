Jack Nicklaus On Glen Abbey, Jordan Spieth & More (Audio)

PGA TOUR legend and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Jack Nicklaus was on had at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario on Tuesday. Nicklaus was part of the official opening ceremonies for the 2017 RBC Canadian Open and is also doing some consulting work for Golf Canada as they explore options related to the potential re-development of Glen Abbey, a course Nicklaus designed more than four decades ago.

As part of the day’s proceedings he addressed a crowd of media and addressed questions, mostly about Glen Abbey, but also about the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and the play of Jordan Spieth at last week’s Open Championship.

Press play to listen to the audio of the media scrum. Audio courtesy of Golf Canada.