Jake Knapp Takes Medalist Honours at Mackenzie Tour Q-School West #2

Jake Knapp did something you don’t want to do twice, but it is a necessary evil for a pro golfer looking to advance his career.

The American was the medalist at the Mackenzie Tour School that recently ended at the Wigwam Golf Resort in Arizona. It is the second time he has topped a qualifying tournament for the circuit. He did so two years ago in his rookie year as a professional.

Instead of looking at the fact he is still playing professionally at this level, Knapp is taking a positive approach to his most recent success.

“It means a lot, I have a good place to play this summer and a set schedule getting full status into every event,” said Knapp of the win that will make him exempt for all 12 events on this 2019 Canadian Tour. “Setting my schedule and knowing where I’ll be is really nice.”

Knapp has had a rocky road the last two years, fighting injury but also interspersing in a few top ten finishes.

He believes he is better prepared this time around.

“Overall, my game has gotten better,” said Knapp. “It’s cleaner and I’m driving it straighter. My putting has improved a lot, which I needed to get better at. The short game is good, but overall, I’m just improving.

The top Canadian at this Qualifying School was a familiar face, two-time World Long Drive Champion Jamie Sadlowski.

The Albertan turned to playing the game a few years ago and a 3rd place finish last week earned him exempt status for the first 6 events of the season before a re-shuffle. This will be his third season as TOUR member.

“It’s the same scenario as last year. I finished T9 and got out of rhythm and didn’t play well,” shared Sadlowski on his Mackenzie Tour experience. “My game is in a lot better form, I’ve put a lot more work in and I’m coming with a better attitude so I’m looking forward to starting the year, playing well early and building momentum into the year instead of grinding to make cuts early and being worried of playing after the reshuffle, that’s not what I want in the back of my mind. Today was a bit of a struggle but I held it together and the game is in good shape.”

Some of Sadlowski’s fellow Canadians also earned status in Arizona. David Rose earned six guaranteed starts with a T9 finish, while James Seymour and amateur Chris Crisologo earned conditional status with T18 and T24 finishes, respectively.

Final Leaderboard