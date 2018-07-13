Jasmine Ly Wins Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship

A final round of 72 was enough to secure the title for Kingsville’s Jasmine Ly at the Investors Group Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship on July 12. It marked the completion of a week that included rounds of 72, 70, 74 and 72 over the Maple City Country Club in Chatham, Ontario.

Ly started out the front nine f her final round at a score -1, recording an eagle and a bogey and then finished off the back nine +1 with two bogeys and a birdie to win the championship.

“I worked really hard this entire year to get these last rounds, the harder ones,’ said Ly of her ability to hand on to win with Taylor Kehoe of West Haven Golf Club nipping at her heals the entire day.

At the awards ceremony, Jasmine thanked the coaches, parents, competitors, and course volunteers for an amazing week. She talked about how she was grateful for her win, and that staying positive and grateful was one of the ways she was able to win the championship.

“I try to stay grateful for everything, and there are going to be negative things that go on during a golf round, but I remember all the things that I’m grateful for.”

In second place was Taylor Kehoe of West Haven Golf and Country Club who posted scores of 70-73-76-72. Sarah Beqaj of Toronto Golf Club went 72-67-78-76 for third place.

The top three (3) 2018 Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship finishers comprise the Ontario Junior Girls’ Team. The team will represent Ontario at the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship. The team will be made up of Jasmine Ly, Sarah Beqaj, and Hailey McLaughlin.

The host club, Maple City Golf and Country Club had four Junior Girls who participated in the event, Brooke MacKinnon who placed 9th, Tess Scaman, Maddux Swayze, and Karolyn Rombouts.

