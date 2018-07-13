What's New?

Jasmine Ly Wins Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship

July 13, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

A final round of 72 was enough to secure the title for Kingsville’s Jasmine Ly at the Investors Group Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship on July 12. It marked the completion of a week that included rounds of 72, 70, 74 and 72 over the Maple City Country Club in Chatham, Ontario.

Ly started out the front nine f her final round at a score -1, recording an eagle and a bogey and then finished off the back nine +1 with two bogeys and a birdie to win the championship.

“I worked really hard this entire year to get these last rounds, the harder ones,’ said Ly of her ability to hand on to win with Taylor Kehoe of West Haven Golf Club nipping at her heals the entire day.

At the awards ceremony, Jasmine thanked the coaches, parents, competitors, and course volunteers for an amazing week.  She talked about how she was grateful for her win, and that staying positive and grateful was one of the ways she was able to win the championship.

“I try to stay grateful for everything, and there are going to be negative things that go on during a golf round, but I remember all the things that I’m grateful for.”

In second place was Taylor Kehoe of West Haven Golf and Country Club who posted scores of 70-73-76-72. Sarah Beqaj of Toronto Golf Club went 72-67-78-76 for third place.

The top three (3) 2018 Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship finishers comprise the Ontario Junior Girls’ Team. The team will represent Ontario at the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship. The team will be made up of Jasmine Ly, Sarah Beqaj, and Hailey McLaughlin.

The host club, Maple City Golf and Country Club had four Junior Girls who participated in the event, Brooke MacKinnon who placed 9th, Tess Scaman, Maddux Swayze, and Karolyn Rombouts.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Jasmine Ly  Kingsville Golf & Country E F E 72 70 74 72 288
2 Taylor Kehoe  West Haven G & CC E F +3 70 73 76 72 291
3 Sarah Beqaj  Toronto Golf Club +4 F +5 72 67 78 76 293
4 Hailey McLaughlin  Granite GC +4 F +8 77 71 72 76 296
T5 Lexie McKay  King’s Riding GC E F +9 76 76 73 72 297
T5 Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf Club E F +9 76 74 75 72 297
T5 Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC +3 F +9 73 74 75 75 297
8 Victoria Zheng  Granite GC +3 F +10 79 74 70 75 298
9 Brooke MacKinnon  Maple City Country Club +4 F +14 72 77 77 76 302
10 Alexis McMurray  Glen Abbey GC +3 F +15 77 76 75 75 303
11 Hailey Katona  Tilbury Golf Club -1 F +16 76 77 80 71 304
12 Ashley Chow  The Lake Joseph Club +5 F +18 74 76 79 77 306
T13 Manuela Rincon Torres  Galt Country Club +3 F +19 78 75 79 75 307
T13 Kayla Burke  Lookout Point Country Clu +3 F +19 74 79 79 75 307
T13 Kacey Walker  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +7 F +19 73 79 76 79 307
16 Kristen Giles  Cutten Fields +2 F +20 78 79 77 74 308
17 Dylann Armstrong  Public Player +4 F +21 76 79 78 76 309
18 Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC +7 F +23 78 77 77 79 311
T19 Erin Kim  Ladies GC of Toronto +2 F +24 77 81 80 74 312
T19 Sukriti Harjai  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +7 F +24 77 77 79 79 312
T21 Mackenzie Morrison  St. George’s Golf & Count +3 F +25 75 81 82 75 313
T21 Adele Chun  Station Creek GC +6 F +25 85 75 75 78 313
T23 Bo Brown  Blue Springs Golf Club +9 F +29 77 78 81 81 317
T23 Cynthia Huo  Station Creek GC +10 F +29 75 81 79 82 317
25 Nicole Gal  Oakville Golf Club +11 F +31 79 78 79 83 319
T26 Megan Miron  Hamilton G & CC +9 F +32 79 82 78 81 320
T26 Katherine Cranston  Blue Springs Golf Club +9 F +32 79 75 85 81 320
28 Carmen Chan  Essex G & CC +5 F +33 81 78 85 77 321
29 Emily Ward  Grand Niagara GC +15 F +34 75 77 83 87 322
T30 Vaijayanti Bharkhada  Caledon Woods GC +9 F +35 82 82 78 81 323
T30 Jillian A Friyia  Highland Country Club +15 F +35 81 74 81 87 323
T30 Raesa Sheikh  Osprey Valley GC +14 F +35 79 81 77 86 323
T33 Kiley Rodrigues  Cataraqui Golf & Country +4 F +36 82 81 85 76 324
T33 Sarah Gallagher  Blue Springs Golf Club +11 F +36 79 81 81 83 324
T33 Lauren Bevan  Whitevale GC +10 F +36 79 81 82 82 324
36 Krystal (Zhuotong) Li  Cedar Brae GC +8 F +38 83 78 85 80 326
37 Jiayin(Joy) Liu  Whistle Bear Golf Club +8 F +39 83 84 80 80 327
38 Rachel Demaine  Glen Abbey GC +10 F +47 88 79 86 82 335
T39 Payton Bennett  Twenty Valley Golf & Coun +12 F +49 82 82 89 84 337
T39 Emily Harlond  Shelburne G & CC +9 F +49 90 80 86 81 337
T41 Abby White  Galt Country Club +8 F +52 85 85 90 80 340
T41 Mandy Zeng  Blue Springs Golf Club +17 F +52 89 80 82 89 340
43 Tess Scaman  Maple City Country Club +17 F +58 84 85 88 89 346

