COBRA Golf Signs Jason Dufner

The 2013 PGA Champion, Jason Dufner, has a new golf equipment deal.

Dufner, who added a COBRA Golf F9 Speedback driver to his bag this past summer, has signed a full-bag equipment deal with the brand.

The multi-year agreement will see the 5-time PGA TOUR winner begin his official play with the equipment this week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Dufner is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him finish 136th on the FedEx Cup Points list, recording two top-ten finishes.

It’s clear by remarks from Cobra executives that their new affiliation with Dufner goes beyond equipment, but is also in place due to his ability to connect with golf fans.

“At COBRA our goal is to align with the best athletes and ambassadors who are not only talented golfers but are also engaging and authentic on and off the course. To that end, we are excited to officially announce Jason Dufner as the newest member of our team,” said Dan Ladd, Executive Vice President, General Manager of COBRA PUMA Golf.

“In addition to his unique personality, Dufner is known for his impressive ball-striking ability, as well as being one of the most sophisticated, technically-savvy pros out there when it comes to choosing what’s in his bag, and we’re honoured that someone as discerning as he is, has chosen our equipment as he looks towards the next stage of an already impressive career.”

Jason Dufner at the Cobra/Puma Golf Speedzone media release day at Drive Shack in West Palm Beach, Florida USA on 05 November 2019. (Photo: Cobra/Puma Golf)

Testing Leads To More

His recent dabbling with Cobra products led Dufner to the deal.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the COBRA team. The success of Rickie and Bryson over the past few years with COBRA equipment certainly piqued my interest in the brand. When I tested their products, I was impressed by the improvement in my numbers across the board and by the look and feel of their equipment,” said Dufner.

“I had been testing a variety of products over the past year, and COBRA has proven to be the best for me. I am thrilled to have the COBRA clubs in the bag and represent the COBRA brand.”

Dufner’s current Cobra product bag set-up