Successful Canadian Touring Pro Jerry Anderson Passes Away

Highly respected Canadian golf professional Jerry Anderson has passed away. Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada officials revealed that the Montreal-born golfer and Cambridge, Ontario resident passed away at age 62 on March 9th.

Anderson was a three-time (1980, 1982, 1989) winner of the Order of Merit on the Canadian circuit. He recorded nine career victories on his home tour: the 1979 Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Manitoba Opens, the 1980 Saskatchewan Open, the 1982 and 1983 Quebec Open, the 1987 Canadian PGA Championship, and the Windsor Charity Classic and Canadian Tour Championship in 1989.

Most recently working as a teaching professional at the Credit Valley Golf & Country Club, Anderson is noted as being the first Canadian to win an event on the European Tour. His score of -27 set a TOUR record in his victory at the 1984 Ebel European Masters Swiss Open.

Anderson would go on to finish 9th on the European Tour’s Order of Merit that season.

Anderson did earn status on the PGA TOUR in the early 1990’s but it did not result in much success. All totalled, he played in 66 PGA TOUR events and had three top-25 finishes. In 1991 he did earn a victory on what would become the Web.com Tour, as he took first place at the Ben Hogan Texarkana Open. That year he had seven top-ten finishes and finished 4th on their Order of Merit.

He represented Canada at the Alfred Dunhill Cup in 1985 and at the World Cup in 1983, 1987, and 1989.

Anderson was a member of both the Ontario Golf Hall of Fame (2002) and the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame (2016).

In his passing he leaves behind his wife Barbara and children Chrysse and Luke along with fiends, family, and a golf community who respected and admired him.