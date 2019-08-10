Jim Rutledge Wins His 6th PGA of Canada Seniors’ Championship

There was some excitement in the final group of the day in the final round of the PGA of Canada Seniors’ Championship on Friday, August 9th.

Entering the final round Victoria, B.C.’s Jim Rutledge, with his two-day total score of 131 (-11), held a three stroke lead over Sandford, Ontario’s Ken Tarling and a four-stroke lead over Milton, Ontario’s Danny King.

Mr. Rutledge finished the final round with four birdies and three bogies, giving him a one under par score of 70 and a three-day total of 201, or 12 under par. Meanwhile, Ken Tarling posted a score of one over par 72 with three birdies, a double and two bogies and a three-day total score of 206, or 7 under par.

It was Danny King who provided much of the excitement in the group today. After nine holes he was even par fort he round thanks to three birdies, a double bogie and another bogie. On the tee on the 18th hole, he stood two strokes out of the lead thanks to four birdies and one bogie on the back nine. His tee shot on the 18th hole and a subsequent iron shot to the green left him an eagle opportunity and a possible tie with Jim Rutledge. However, he two putted for a birdie and finished the tournament with a three-day total score of 202 (-11) and second place as Mr. Rutledge parred the final hole.

“I’m glad we ran out of holes,” said Mr. Rutledge in an interview with Flagstick.com after the awards presentation. “The front nine was good with birds on 5, 6, and 7 and that got me rolling. I figured that put me in good position and I continued to play looking for a few more birdies on the way in. I had a bad bogie on 12 with a three putt and I hit it under a tree on 13 and ended up with a bogie but rebounded with a birdie on the next hole. From there on I just played in and took another bogie on 17. I wasn’t looking at the scoreboards out there. I was just playing golf. I didn’t realize until we were teeing off on the final hole that Danny was only two strokes behind me. I figured par would go a long way and as it turned out, it did.”

With this sixth PGA of Canada Seniors’ Championship win, Jim Rutledge is only two wins behind the legendary Moe Norman, who hoisted the Albert H. Murray Championship Trophy at eight championships.

Local PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Professionals finishing in the money were Graham Gunn (16th), Darrell Buchanan and Bob Flaro (T26), Chris Learmonth (T32) and tied for 41st were Marc Lacombe and Scott MacDonald.

There were also two holes-in-one recorded during final day action. Scott MacDonald from Juniper Fairways near Smiths Falls, Ontario aced the tenth hole and Balmoral Golf Club’s Martin Plante recorded his ace on the twelfth hole.

Congratulations to PGA of Canada staff for another well run Canadian Championship as well as to Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Head Professional Gord Percy and course superintendent Joel Trickey and their crews for a job well done. Most of all, the volunteer crew of members at Carleton exhibited their pride in their Club throughout the week.

