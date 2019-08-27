Joe Millage, Chair of ParaSport Ontario Receives Wall of Recognition Award From Golf Ontario

Tottenham, ON – Golf Ontario recognized the efforts of Joe Millage and presented him with a place on their Wall of Recognition at the closing ceremonies of the Inaugural Ontario Disability Championship from Woodington Lake Golf Club on Monday evening.

“We are so thrilled to be recognizing Joe for all his efforts to build the sport of golf in the community for athletes with a disability,” said Golf Ontario’s Executive Director Mike Kelly. “It’s equally special to do so at the Inaugural Ontario Disability Championship here at Woodington Lake Golf Club”

When asked about his placing on the Wall of Recognition, Millage’s response was more about Golf Ontario than about him, continuing to show the selflessness he carries himself with.

“It is easy to embrace Golf Ontario’s mission of shaping lives by leading, creating and promoting positive golf experiences. The difficulty comes in trying to bring that statement to life and to lives that include physical, developmental, intellectual, sensory and health-related impairments”.

He continued, “Golf has long proven that in fact, we all have ‘handicaps’. Golf has also provided a system that allows everybody to compete on a playing field that is rarely ‘level’ but always a fair test. This year Golf Ontario has made giant strides in growing the game for all and I am honoured to have contributed to efforts in regard to inclusivity. I also recognize that there are many others whose investment of time, talent, expertise and energy are far greater than mine and I thank them for their unselfish dedication to a great sport.”