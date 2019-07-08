R&A Denies John Daly’s Cart Request For The Open

The R&A has responded to the request by the 1995 Champion of The Open, John Daly, to make use of a power cart during the playing of the 148th Open Championship. It will take place at Royal Portrush, Portrush, Northern Ireland on July 14-21.

Daly, a two-time major champion, had made the request based on the fact he suffers from degenerative arthritis in his right knee.

Upon receiving the news of the denied request Daly said he will still attempt play at Royal Portrush.

The 53 year-old was granted use of a cart at the recent PGA Championship at Bethpage under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The full statement from the R&A:

6 July 2019, St Andrews, Scotland: “We have carefully considered the request from John Daly to use a buggy at The Open. We appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition. Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request.

“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.

“The terrain at Royal Portrush is not suited to buggies and indeed the club itself does not permit their use. We have a serious concern that some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we believe it is the right one for The Open. John has a special place in our hearts as a Champion Golfer and he will always be welcome at the Championship both at Royal Portrush and in future.”