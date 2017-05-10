John Lawrence Joins Golf Ontario as Manager of Competitions

They lost an experienced tournament man with the departure of Larry Longo but Golf Ontario and their tournament schedule looks to be in capable hands with their replacement choice.

The provincial association has named Whitby, Ontario native John Lawrence as their incoming Manager of Competition. He will assume the duties on May 22.

“I’m excited to join one of Canada’s strongest provincial sport organizations in Golf Ontario,”said Lawrence, who has spent the last 17 years working for the Canadian Junior Golf Association, most recently as the Managing Director of Tournament Operations. “I look forward to working with the staff and volunteers there in continuing to provide world-class competitions.”

“We’re pleased John will be joining our Championships team, said Craig Loughry, Golf Ontario Director of Golf Services. “His experience, knowledge, professionalism and dedication will help our goal of keeping our Championships best in class.”

Lawrence managed a schedule of more than 100 events annually with the CJGA.

“The past 17 years have been very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed working for the CJGA and managing a very successful team dedicated to providing an excellent tournament experience to junior golfers across Canada and around the world,” added Lawrence. “I would like to thank Earl Fritz, Brad Parkins and the rest of the board of directors for the opportunity that they provided me.”

A graduate of the Professional Golf Management program at Humber College, Lawrence is a Golf Canada Level 4 Rules Official, USGA Rules Certified and a member of Golf Canada’s Amateur Competitions Committee.