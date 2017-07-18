Johnny Ruiz Wins Staal Foundation Open in Thunder Bay

A final round 67 (-5) was enough to win Johnny Ruiz the title at the Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel in Thunder Bay on July 16th. The 23 year-old Californian recorded 7 birdies in the final round which helped him post a one-stroke victory over fellow Americans Kramer, Chad Ramey and Max McGreevy at the Whitewater Golf Club.

It was great timing for Ruiz who is chasing one of three exemptions to the RBC Canadian Open given to the top players on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit after this week’s Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval. The win put him the second position.

“It feels awesome. It’s the best win of my career, and hopefully there are more to come, but it definitely feels good to get one under the belt now,” said Ruiz.

He added, “I owe a lot to my family, and my mental coach and my coach George Gankas. Everyone back home. I went from coming up here two years ago, playing four events and not making one cut, to five events now and I haven’t missed one, so a lot of things back home.”

Harlingten Is Top Canadian

With a total score of 8-under par in a tie for 15th, West Vancouver, British Columbia’s Seann Harlingten finished as the top Canadian on the leaderboard, earning Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Week honours and a $2,500 prize.

The top Canadian on the leaderboard each week takes home the award, with the top Canadian on the Order of Merit at season’s end earning the Dan Halldorson Trophy, Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year honours and a $25,000 prize.

***

The Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel announced a donation of $271,500 at the end of the week towards the Staal Family Foundation, with funds staying in Northwestern Ontario and going towards Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario, the Northern Cancer Fund and Smilezone Foundation.

***

Final Leaderboard