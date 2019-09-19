The Royal Ottawa Golf Club Appoints General Manager

Long-time employee Joyel Singfield has been officially appointed as the General Manager of the The Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.

Singfield, who has been the Clubhouse Manager since 2015, has been the Interim General Manager since soon after the departure of Guy Provost to the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club earlier this year and while the club completed a comprehensive candidate search. She becomes the first female General Manager of the club in its long and storied history.

Singfield joined the staff on the club in October, 2007 as the Membership and Communications Director, a role she filled for nearly eight years.

In statement released by the club Ms. Singfield commented, “The Royal Ottawa Golf Club holds a unique place in the Ottawa/Gatineau community with amazing Members and exceptional staff. The Club is at a pivotal point in their history, and I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the way, as together, we write the next chapter in The Royal’s exceptional history. As we move forward, I will set my focus on encouraging and supporting the expertise and potential of our staff and, together with our Board of Directors, I look forward to an exciting future at The Royal. I have been truly humbled from the messages of support I have received from both members and staff over the past few days.”

Singfield’s appointment officially begins on October 1st.

The club will also have more female leadership in the future with Karen Rothfels to be named Club President after their annual general meeting in December.

The Royal Ottawa Golf Club was founded in 1891 and was one of the ten founding clubs of Golf Canada (then the Canadian Golf Association) in 1895.