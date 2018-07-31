What's New?

Jubinville and Dénommé Win OVGA Women’s City & District Championships

July 31, 2018 Joe McLean Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Lise Jubinville (Photo: OVGA)

With the exception of three years during WW2, the Ahearn Trophy has been the goal for women golfers in the Ottawa area in their City & District Championships since 1922.

This year was no exception and after three rounds at the Metcalfe, Meadows and Rivermead Golf Clubs, defending champion Lise Jubinville from the Hylands Golf Club emerged as the winner in Division 1 for the fourth time. Her scores of 82, 76 and 76 for a total of 234 were good enough by 4 strokes to have her hoist the championship trophy.

She was followed by a trio of golfers with total three-day scores of 238. Hylands golfers Diane Dolan and Brenda Pilon as well as Ottawa’s Ashley Thompson were tied for 2nd place.

Danielle Dénommé

Danielle Dénommé from the Algonquin Golf Club was the winner in Division 2 with her three day total score of 272 and she took home the Rose Bowl Trophy which was first contested for in 1958. Casselview’s Michele McNeill finished 2nd with her three-day score of 281.

Congratulations to all participants in the 2018 OVGA Womens’ City & District Championship as well as the tournament organizers and officials for another successful championship.

Division 1 Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Lise Jubinville  Ottawa, ON +4 F +18 82 76 76 234
2 Ashley Thompson  Ottawa +5 F +22 79 82 77 238
3 Diane Dolan (merged)  Gatineau, QC +11 F +22 80 75 83 238
4 Brenda Pilon  Ottawa, ON +10 F +22 75 81 82 238
5 Susan Pearl  Ottawa, ON +11 F +25 76 82 83 241
6 Louise Hotte  L’Ange-Gardien, QC +8 F +30 85 81 80 246
7 Carole Letendre  Gracefield, QC +10 F +43 84 93 82 259
8 Kimberly Ellis  Kanata, ON +17 F +43 86 84 89 259

Division 2 Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Danielle Dénommé  Blue Sea Lake, QC +18 F +56 88 94 90 272
2 Michele McNeill  Casselview G.C. +17 F +65 100 92 89 281
3 Jill Weitzel  Carp, ON +25 F +78 97 100 97 294
4 Barbara Miazga  Cumberland, ON +26 F +96 108 106 98 312

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.