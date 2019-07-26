Julien Sale Completes Career Triple Crown With Quebec Amateur Win

The career Golf Quebec grand slam is complete for Julien Sale. On Thursday, July 25 the Rivermead Golf Club member added the Golf Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship to his resume. It completes the Golf Quebec Triple Crown tournament cycle for him. It was the only title he fell short of winning (by just two strokes) in 2018 when he earned the trophies at the Alexander of Tunis Championship and the Duke of Kent Championship. He repeated the victory at the Tunis earlier this month. He did not compete at the Duke of Kent this year due to a scheduling conflict. No player has won all three titles in a single season.
His domination of the Triple Crown, with four wins in six events over the last two years, is remarkable.
At this year’s Quebec Men’s Amateur held at Beauceville Golf Club, Sale was impressive, opening play with a round of 64 (-8), and completing the event with rounds of 65, 69, and 66 for a record total of -24. He carried a six-stroke lead into the final round.
Taking second place at -18 was Christopher Vandette while Étienne Brault clocked in at -15 to earn third place.
“The day went fairly well, said Sale, a native of Reunion Island, a French colony in the Indian Ocean. “I experienced some difficulties at the beginning, but stayed patient throughout the round and finished very well.”
Unfortunately for Sale, playing only two of the three Triple Crown events makes him ineligible for the Quebec Men’s Amateur Team for the Canadian Amateur. Étienne Papineau (Pinegrove), Étienne Brault, and Olivier Ménard (Whitlock) will represent the province at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship to be held in Nova Scotia, from August 5 to 8, at the Glen Arbour Golf Club, in Hammonds Plains.
|1
|Julien Sale Rivermead GC
|-24
|F
|-6
|64
|65
|69
|66
|264
|6,000
|2
|Christopher Vandette Summerlea G&CC
|-18
|F
|-6
|69
|65
|70
|66
|270
|5,760
|3
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|-15
|F
|-3
|69
|66
|69
|69
|273
|5,520
|4
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|-13
|F
|-2
|65
|72
|68
|70
|275
|5,280
|5
|Loick Laramée Drummondville
|-10
|F
|-2
|67
|68
|73
|70
|278
|5,100
|T6
|Jonathan Vermette Royal Quebec GC
|-7
|F
|E
|68
|68
|73
|72
|281
|4,680
|T6
|Brandon White Camelot G & CC
|-7
|F
|-2
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|4,680
|T6
|Jeffrey Lebeau LongChamp
|-7
|F
|+2
|67
|74
|66
|74
|281
|4,680
|T9
|Jean-Philippe Parr Ki-8-Eb
|-6
|F
|-6
|70
|75
|71
|66
|282
|4,140
|T9
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|-6
|F
|E
|67
|68
|75
|72
|282
|4,140
|11
|William Duquette Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-5
|F
|-2
|72
|69
|72
|70
|283
|3,960
|T12
|Raphael Lapierre-Messier Pinegrove
|-4
|F
|-4
|73
|72
|71
|68
|284
|3,780
|T12
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|-4
|F
|E
|69
|68
|75
|72
|284
|3,780
|14
|Jean Bilodeau Boucherville
|-3
|F
|E
|68
|69
|76
|72
|285
|3,600
|T15
|Brandon Rattray Vallée du Richelieu
|-1
|F
|-1
|70
|74
|72
|71
|287
|3,420
|T15
|Marc-Antoine Hotte Mirage GC
|-1
|F
|+2
|73
|67
|73
|74
|287
|3,420
|T17
|Antoine Beaupré-Vachon Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|E
|F
|-2
|73
|73
|72
|70
|288
|3,180
|T17
|David Tweddell Lac St-Joseph
|E
|F
|E
|72
|74
|70
|72
|288
|3,180
|T19
|Félix Normand Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+1
|F
|-3
|69
|76
|75
|69
|289
|2,880
|T19
|Charles-David Trepanier Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|E
|75
|67
|75
|72
|289
|2,880
|T19
|Solomon Coupal BlainvillierGC
|+1
|F
|E
|71
|67
|79
|72
|289
|2,880
|T22
|Felix Bouchard Vallée du Richelieu
|+3
|F
|-2
|76
|72
|73
|70
|291
|2,580
|T22
|Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan Lorette
|+3
|F
|+3
|73
|72
|71
|75
|291
|2,580
|24
|Alexis Chabot Pinegrove
|+4
|F
|+2
|71
|78
|69
|74
|292
|2,460
|T25
|Antoine Roy Royal Quebec GC
|+5
|F
|-1
|73
|74
|75
|71
|293
|2,310
|T25
|Frédéric Rousseau Pinegrove
|+5
|F
|+2
|69
|74
|76
|74
|293
|2,310
|T25
|Jean-Guy Garnier Royal Quebec GC
|+5
|F
|+3
|73
|73
|72
|75
|293
|2,310
|T25
|Jacques Jr. Paiement Royal Quebec GC
|+5
|F
|+2
|75
|73
|71
|74
|293
|2,310
|T29
|William Forgues Royal Quebec GC
|+6
|F
|+1
|74
|71
|76
|73
|294
|2,040
|T29
|Benjamin Perron St-Georges GC
|+6
|F
|+1
|74
|72
|75
|73
|294
|2,040
|T29
|Mark Correa Summerlea G&CC
|+6
|F
|+3
|73
|69
|77
|75
|294
|2,040
|T29
|Jeremy Proteau Hawkesbury Golf & Curling
|+6
|F
|+2
|69
|76
|75
|74
|294
|2,040
|T29
|Malik Dao Summerlea G&CC
|+6
|F
|+4
|72
|74
|72
|76
|294
|2,040
|T34
|Philippe Bachant Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+8
|F
|+1
|74
|75
|74
|73
|296
|1,740
|T34
|James Parsons Eagle Creek GC
|+8
|F
|+1
|73
|73
|77
|73
|296
|1,740
|T34
|Thomas Vallières Victoriaville
|+8
|F
|+3
|71
|74
|76
|75
|296
|1,740
|T34
|Logan Boucher Summerlea G&CC
|+8
|F
|+6
|71
|69
|78
|78
|296
|1,740
|T34
|Nathan Desrochers Vallée du Richelieu
|+8
|F
|+7
|74
|72
|71
|79
|296
|1,740
|T39
|Antoine Sale Rivermead GC
|+9
|F
|E
|75
|75
|75
|72
|297
|1,530
|T39
|Noah Norton CaughnawagaGC
|+9
|F
|+3
|74
|74
|74
|75
|297
|1,530
|T41
|Jean-Christophe Gagnon Lorette
|+10
|F
|+2
|72
|74
|78
|74
|298
|1,380
|T41
|Sylvain Harvey Alpin
|+10
|F
|+2
|73
|77
|74
|74
|298
|1,380
|T41
|Étienne Lesieur Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|+6
|74
|71
|75
|78
|298
|1,380
|44
|Sebastien Robitaille St-Hyacinthe
|+11
|F
|+5
|74
|75
|73
|77
|299
|1,260
|T45
|Louis-Francois Charpentier Knowlton
|+12
|F
|E
|74
|77
|77
|72
|300
|1,170
|T45
|Carl Dumont Lac Mégantic
|+12
|F
|+2
|74
|77
|75
|74
|300
|1,170
|47
|Jean Laverdiere Lévis
|+13
|F
|+1
|70
|79
|79
|73
|301
|1,080
|T48
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+14
|F
|+3
|76
|76
|75
|75
|302
|990
|T48
|David Lamontagne Milby
|+14
|F
|+4
|78
|75
|73
|76
|302
|990
|T50
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+15
|F
|+1
|80
|70
|80
|73
|303
|915
|T50
|Patrick Munger Lorette
|+15
|F
|+5
|72
|76
|78
|77
|303
|915
|T52
|Stéphane Bédard Royal Quebec GC
|+16
|F
|+4
|77
|73
|78
|76
|304
|855
|T52
|Alexandre Carrière BlainvillierGC
|+16
|F
|+7
|75
|78
|72
|79
|304
|855
|T54
|Marc-Antoine Sanfaçon Lévis
|+17
|F
|+2
|76
|76
|79
|74
|305
|795
|T54
|Justin Fedele Whitlock G&CC
|+17
|F
|+4
|80
|72
|77
|76
|305
|795
|T56
|Victor Parenteau St-Antoine Lanaudière-Centre de Golf
|+18
|F
|+5
|75
|77
|77
|77
|306
|735
|T56
|Alexandre Mercier Club De Golf Rosemere
|+18
|F
|+6
|72
|78
|78
|78
|306
|735
|T58
|Thomas Provost-Blais BlainvillierGC
|+19
|F
|+3
|75
|78
|79
|75
|307
|675
|T58
|Éric Gingras Dorchester
|+19
|F
|+3
|76
|75
|81
|75
|307
|675
|T60
|Philippe Richard Lorette
|+20
|F
|+2
|72
|71
|91
|74
|308
|615
|T60
|Scott Loach Dufferin Heights
|+20
|F
|+4
|72
|77
|83
|76
|308
|615
|T62
|Alexandre Gélinas BlainvillierGC
|+21
|F
|+6
|75
|77
|79
|78
|309
|555
|T62
|Alain Dufresne Islesmere GC
|+21
|F
|+10
|70
|78
|79
|82
|309
|555
|T64
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+23
|F
|+6
|74
|78
|81
|78
|311
|495
|T64
|Noel Gilbert St-Georges GC
|+23
|F
|+8
|72
|78
|81
|80
|311
|495
|T66
|Max Dragon The Royal Ottawa GC
|+24
|F
|+10
|76
|72
|82
|82
|312
|435
|T66
|Ryan Massicotte Royal Quebec GC
|+24
|F
|+13
|79
|74
|74
|85
|312
|435
|68
|Adam Girard Tremblay Lévis
|+26
|F
|+13
|73
|69
|87
|85
|314
|390
|69
|Frédérick Garneau St-Georges GC
|+32
|F
|+12
|76
|76
|84
|84
|320
|360
|70
|Johnny Rosa Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+34
|F
|+16
|78
|75
|81
|88
|322
|330