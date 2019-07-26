What's New?

Julien Sale Completes Career Triple Crown With Quebec Amateur Win

July 26, 2019 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Julien Sale (Photo: Golf Quebec)

The career Golf Quebec grand slam is complete for Julien Sale. On Thursday, July 25 the Rivermead Golf Club member added the Golf Quebec Men’s Amateur Championship to his resume. It completes the Golf Quebec Triple Crown tournament cycle for him. It was the only title he fell short of winning (by just two strokes) in 2018 when he earned the trophies at the Alexander of Tunis Championship and the Duke of Kent Championship. He repeated the victory at the Tunis earlier this month. He did not compete at the Duke of Kent this year due to a scheduling conflict. No player has won all three titles in a single season.

His domination of the Triple Crown, with four wins in six events over the last two years, is remarkable.

At this year’s Quebec Men’s Amateur held at Beauceville Golf Club, Sale was impressive, opening play with a round of 64 (-8), and completing the event with rounds of 65, 69, and 66 for a record total of -24. He carried a six-stroke lead into the final round.

Taking second place at -18 was Christopher Vandette while Étienne Brault clocked in at -15 to earn third place.

“The day went fairly well, said Sale, a native of Reunion Island, a French colony in the Indian Ocean. “I experienced some difficulties at the beginning, but stayed patient throughout the round and finished very well.”

Unfortunately for Sale, playing only two of the three Triple Crown events makes him ineligible for the Quebec Men’s Amateur Team for the Canadian Amateur. Étienne Papineau (Pinegrove), Étienne Brault, and Olivier Ménard (Whitlock) will represent the province at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship to be held in Nova Scotia, from August 5 to 8, at the Glen Arbour Golf Club, in Hammonds Plains.

Étienne Brault, Étienne Papineau, Olivier Ménard (Photo: Golf Quebec)
1Julien Sale  Rivermead GC-24F-6646569662646,000
2Christopher Vandette  Summerlea G&CC-18F-6696570662705,760
3Étienne Brault  Pinegrove-15F-3696669692735,520
4Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove-13F-2657268702755,280
5Loick Laramée  Drummondville-10F-2676873702785,100
T6Jonathan Vermette  Royal Quebec GC-7FE686873722814,680
T6Brandon White  Camelot G & CC-7F-2707071702814,680
T6Jeffrey Lebeau  LongChamp-7F+2677466742814,680
T9Jean-Philippe Parr  Ki-8-Eb-6F-6707571662824,140
T9Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki-6FE676875722824,140
11William Duquette  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club-5F-2726972702833,960
T12Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove-4F-4737271682843,780
T12Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC-4FE696875722843,780
14Jean Bilodeau  Boucherville-3FE686976722853,600
T15Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu-1F-1707472712873,420
T15Marc-Antoine Hotte  Mirage GC-1F+2736773742873,420
T17Antoine Beaupré-Vachon  Laval-sur-le-Lac ClubEF-2737372702883,180
T17David Tweddell  Lac St-JosephEFE727470722883,180
T19Félix Normand  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club+1F-3697675692892,880
T19Charles-David Trepanier  Royal Quebec GC+1FE756775722892,880
T19Solomon Coupal  BlainvillierGC+1FE716779722892,880
T22Felix Bouchard  Vallée du Richelieu+3F-2767273702912,580
T22Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Lorette+3F+3737271752912,580
24Alexis Chabot  Pinegrove+4F+2717869742922,460
T25Antoine Roy  Royal Quebec GC+5F-1737475712932,310
T25Frédéric Rousseau  Pinegrove+5F+2697476742932,310
T25Jean-Guy Garnier  Royal Quebec GC+5F+3737372752932,310
T25Jacques Jr. Paiement  Royal Quebec GC+5F+2757371742932,310
T29William Forgues  Royal Quebec GC+6F+1747176732942,040
T29Benjamin Perron  St-Georges GC+6F+1747275732942,040
T29Mark Correa  Summerlea G&CC+6F+3736977752942,040
T29Jeremy Proteau  Hawkesbury Golf & Curling+6F+2697675742942,040
T29Malik Dao  Summerlea G&CC+6F+4727472762942,040
T34Philippe Bachant  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club+8F+1747574732961,740
T34James Parsons  Eagle Creek GC+8F+1737377732961,740
T34Thomas Vallières  Victoriaville+8F+3717476752961,740
T34Logan Boucher  Summerlea G&CC+8F+6716978782961,740
T34Nathan Desrochers  Vallée du Richelieu+8F+7747271792961,740
T39Antoine Sale  Rivermead GC+9FE757575722971,530
T39Noah Norton  CaughnawagaGC+9F+3747474752971,530
T41Jean-Christophe Gagnon  Lorette+10F+2727478742981,380
T41Sylvain Harvey  Alpin+10F+2737774742981,380
T41Étienne Lesieur  Royal Quebec GC+10F+6747175782981,380
44Sebastien Robitaille  St-Hyacinthe+11F+5747573772991,260
T45Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton+12FE747777723001,170
T45Carl Dumont  Lac Mégantic+12F+2747775743001,170
47Jean Laverdiere  Lévis+13F+1707979733011,080
T48Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb+14F+376767575302990
T48David Lamontagne  Milby+14F+478757376302990
T50Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC+15F+180708073303915
T50Patrick Munger  Lorette+15F+572767877303915
T52Stéphane Bédard  Royal Quebec GC+16F+477737876304855
T52Alexandre Carrière  BlainvillierGC+16F+775787279304855
T54Marc-Antoine Sanfaçon  Lévis+17F+276767974305795
T54Justin Fedele  Whitlock G&CC+17F+480727776305795
T56Victor Parenteau St-Antoine  Lanaudière-Centre de Golf+18F+575777777306735
T56Alexandre Mercier  Club De Golf Rosemere+18F+672787878306735
T58Thomas Provost-Blais  BlainvillierGC+19F+375787975307675
T58Éric Gingras  Dorchester+19F+376758175307675
T60Philippe Richard  Lorette+20F+272719174308615
T60Scott Loach  Dufferin Heights+20F+472778376308615
T62Alexandre Gélinas  BlainvillierGC+21F+675777978309555
T62Alain Dufresne  Islesmere GC+21F+1070787982309555
T64Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC+23F+674788178311495
T64Noel Gilbert  St-Georges GC+23F+872788180311495
T66Max Dragon  The Royal Ottawa GC+24F+1076728282312435
T66Ryan Massicotte  Royal Quebec GC+24F+1379747485312435
68Adam Girard Tremblay  Lévis+26F+1373698785314390
69Frédérick Garneau  St-Georges GC+32F+1276768484320360
70Johnny Rosa  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club+34F+1678758188322330

Related Articles

Copyright © 2019 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.