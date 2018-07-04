What's New?

Julien Sale Wins 2018 Alexander of Tunis Championship

July 4, 2018

Julien Sale (Photo: Joe McLean)

Hot! Hot! Hot!

That would be the best description of the second and final round of the Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship held at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau (Aylmer), Quebec on July 4th, 2018.

The thermometer registered 35 degrees Celsius or 93 degrees Fahrenheit but it felt more like 39 C or 104 F throughout the afternoon on the golf course.

It wasn’t just hot on the course as many of the top amateur players in the field also got hot and registered scores equivalent to or lower than those posted in round one.

Rivermead Golf Club’s Julien Sale, playing in the penultimate group, bettered his first round score of 1-under-par 69 with a wonderful second day score of 3-under-par 67. That gave him the lead in the clubhouse with one group left on the course. Playing in that final group was day one leader Etienne Papineau from Pinegrove Golf Club. He matched his score of 2-under-par 68 from round one, forcing a sudden-win playoff.

The first playoff hole was the par 5, 18th hole measuring 573 yards on the day. Both players went for the green in two with Etienne coming up a little short in the rough, forcing a chip to a front pin. Meanwhile, Julien landed his second shot just over the back of the green in the rough. Both players chipped on, leaving reasonably short putts but only Julien’s dropped, earning him the Alexander of Tunis Trophy first awarded in 1950.

After the trophy presentation where Julien thanked the members and staff at the Royal Ottawa for once again opening up the tee sheets for Tunis competitors, Flagstick Golf Magazine caught up with the newly crowned Tunis Champion from the Rivermead Golf Club and asked him about his win.

“Last year, I had a chance to win but I didn’t. It’s pretty good that I won. I drove the ball pretty well and I managed to get myself out of trouble both days. I tried to leave myself uphill putts and that strategy worked. I’m playing this weekend in the Duke of Kent and then the Quebec Amateur and after that the Canadian Amateur. After that I’m going back to Arkansas State on a scholarship.”

It should be noted that Julien carried his clubs both days in spite of the heat and after this writer took a picture for him it turns out that there is a bit of a rivalry with his younger brother Antoine who also made this years’ cut at the Tunis but unfortunately finished in a tie for 38th place.

Finishing in 2nd place after his playoff loss was Etienne Papineau from Pinegrove. Third place went to David Huxham from Beaconsfield (69-71-140), then The Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins in fourth ((72-69-141), and Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault in fifth (69-73-142). Alone in sixth was Mark Coldham from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (72-71-143). Tied for seventh place with total scores of 144 were Ottawa Hunt & Golf’s Ben Bell (76-68), Hylands David Iaderosa (71-73) and Royal Montreal’s Cullen Chung (69-75).

Congratulations to all of the competitors in the 2018 Alexander of Tunis Championship as well as the Royal Ottawa Greenkeeping Team led by Mike Van Sickle for their efforts in presenting a Championship golf course for the Tunis as well as for the members throughout the golf season.

Congratulations also to the splendid team of volunteers and officials with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association for their long hours of work in making the Alexander of Tunis Championship a success for Golf Quebec.

Full Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total Points Purse
1 Julien Sale  Rivermead GC (p) -3 F -4 69 67 136 4,000 $0.00
2 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove -2 F -4 68 68 136 3,840 $0.00
3 David Huxham  Beaconsfield +1 F E 69 71 140 3,720 $0.00
4 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC -1 F +1 72 69 141 3,600 $0.00
5 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove +3 F +2 69 73 142 3,440 $0.00
6 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC +1 F +3 72 71 143 3,360 $0.00
T7 Ben Bell  Ottawa Hunt & GC -2 F +4 76 68 144 3,200 $0.00
T7 David Iaderosa  Public Player +3 F +4 71 73 144 3,200 $0.00
T7 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC +5 F +4 69 75 144 3,200 $0.00
T10 Mathieu Bellemare  Lorette -2 F +5 77 68 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T10 Chris Campbell  Ottawa Hunt & GC E F +5 75 70 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T10 Marc-Olivier Amnotte  Mirage GC +1 F +5 74 71 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T10 Solomon Coupal  BlainvillierGC +1 F +5 74 71 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T10 Félix Normand  Beloeil +1 F +5 74 71 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T10 Mathieu Bélanger  Tempête +3 F +5 72 73 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T10 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu +3 F +5 72 73 145 2,714.29 $0.00
T17 Maxx Rochette  Camelot G & CC +3 F +6 73 73 146 2,280 $0.00
T17 Peter Harrison  Ottawa Hunt & GC +7 F +6 69 77 146 2,280 $0.00
T19 Robert Mackay  Rivermead GC +3 F +7 74 73 147 2,008 $0.00
T19 Nicholas Brisebois  Eagle Creek GC +3 F +7 74 73 147 2,008 $0.00
T19 Chris McCuaig  Ottawa Hunt & GC +4 F +7 73 74 147 2,008 $0.00
T19 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette +5 F +7 72 75 147 2,008 $0.00
T19 Gabriel Gingras  Camelot G & CC +6 F +7 71 76 147 2,008 $0.00
T24 Jonathan Vermette  Belvédère Sport +1 F +8 77 71 148 1,780 $0.00
T24 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights +1 F +8 77 71 148 1,780 $0.00
T24 David Lamontagne  Milby +3 F +8 75 73 148 1,780 $0.00
T24 Jeremiah Shields  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +8 72 76 148 1,780 $0.00
T28 Antoine Roy  Saules +4 F +9 75 74 149 1,660 $0.00
T28 Scott Ray  Camelot G & CC +7 F +9 72 77 149 1,660 $0.00
T30 Dany Munger  Public Player +5 F +10 75 75 150 1,540 $0.00
T30 Louis-Francois Charpentier  Knowlton +7 F +10 73 77 150 1,540 $0.00
T30 Marc-Antoine Hotte  Mirage GC +7 F +10 73 77 150 1,540 $0.00
T30 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC +9 F +10 71 79 150 1,540 $0.00
T34 Massimo Roch  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +3 F +11 78 73 151 1,380 $0.00
T34 David Tweddell  Lorette +4 F +11 77 74 151 1,380 $0.00
T34 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki +6 F +11 75 76 151 1,380 $0.00
T34 Timothy Sullivan  Rideau View GC +8 F +11 73 78 151 1,380 $0.00
T38 Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Rivermead GC +4 F +12 78 74 152 1,140 $0.00
T38 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +5 F +12 77 75 152 1,140 $0.00
T38 Nicholas Workun  Camelot G & CC +5 F +12 77 75 152 1,140 $0.00
T38 Max Lizondo  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +12 76 76 152 1,140 $0.00
T38 Philippe Isabel-Dion  Thetford Curling +7 F +12 75 77 152 1,140 $0.00
T38 Antoine Sale  Rivermead GC +7 F +12 75 77 152 1,140 $0.00
T44 Martin Carré  Tecumseh +5 F +13 78 75 153 849.71 $0.00
T44 Warren Sellors  Windmill Heights +5 F +13 78 75 153 849.71 $0.00
T44 James Pero  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +13 77 76 153 849.71 $0.00
T44 Carter Trevisani  GreyHawk GC +6 F +13 77 76 153 849.71 $0.00
T44 Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb +6 F +13 77 76 153 849.71 $0.00
T44 Étienne Lesieur  Cap-Rouge +8 F +13 75 78 153 849.71 $0.00
T44 Brandon Rattray  Vallée du Richelieu +8 F +13 75 78 153 849.71 $0.00
T51 Éric Girard  Ki-8-Eb +6 F +14 78 76 154 814 $0.00
T51 Philip Morgan  Beaconsfield +8 F +14 76 78 154 814 $0.00
T53 Angie Ethier  Beloeil +7 F +15 78 77 155 758 $0.00
T53 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC +7 F +15 78 77 155 758 $0.00
T53 Loick Larame  Drummondville +7 F +15 78 77 155 758 $0.00
T53 Brad Goodman  Greensmere G&CC +8 F +15 77 78 155 758 $0.00
T53 Normand Martel  Vieux-Village +9 F +15 76 79 155 758 $0.00
T53 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +12 F +15 73 82 155 758 $0.00
T59 Felix Gamache  Sherbrooke +8 F +16 78 78 156 606.67 $0.00
T59 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +8 F +16 78 78 156 606.67 $0.00
T59 Josh Goheen  Rideau View GC +11 F +16 75 81 156 606.67 $0.00
T62 Guillaume Bélanger  Public Player +9 F +17 78 79 157 540 $0.00
T62 Éric Marshall  Ottawa Hunt & GC +10 F +17 77 80 157 540 $0.00
T62 Christopher Bockstael  Ottawa Hunt & GC +11 F +17 76 81 157 540 $0.00
65 Francis Trépanier  Mémorial +10 F +18 78 80 158 500 $0.00
66 Daniel Alfredsson  The Royal Ottawa GC +11 F +19 78 81 159 480 $0.00
T67 Mikael Pageau  Rivermead GC +13 F +21 78 83 161 444 $0.00
T67 Jean-Francois Guillot  Rivermead GC +13 F +21 78 83 161 444 $0.00
T67 Jean-François Rochette  The Royal Ottawa GC +13 F +21 78 83 161 444 $0.00
T67 Jeremy Proteau  Public Player +14 F +21 77 84 161 444 $0.00
71 Raphael Lapierre-Messier  Pinegrove +16 F +24 78 86 164 400 $0.00
72 Alain Dufresne  Islesmere GC +19 F +26 77 89 166 360 $0.00

