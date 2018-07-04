Julien Sale Wins 2018 Alexander of Tunis Championship

Hot! Hot! Hot!

That would be the best description of the second and final round of the Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship held at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau (Aylmer), Quebec on July 4th, 2018.

The thermometer registered 35 degrees Celsius or 93 degrees Fahrenheit but it felt more like 39 C or 104 F throughout the afternoon on the golf course.

It wasn’t just hot on the course as many of the top amateur players in the field also got hot and registered scores equivalent to or lower than those posted in round one.

Rivermead Golf Club’s Julien Sale, playing in the penultimate group, bettered his first round score of 1-under-par 69 with a wonderful second day score of 3-under-par 67. That gave him the lead in the clubhouse with one group left on the course. Playing in that final group was day one leader Etienne Papineau from Pinegrove Golf Club. He matched his score of 2-under-par 68 from round one, forcing a sudden-win playoff.

The first playoff hole was the par 5, 18th hole measuring 573 yards on the day. Both players went for the green in two with Etienne coming up a little short in the rough, forcing a chip to a front pin. Meanwhile, Julien landed his second shot just over the back of the green in the rough. Both players chipped on, leaving reasonably short putts but only Julien’s dropped, earning him the Alexander of Tunis Trophy first awarded in 1950.

After the trophy presentation where Julien thanked the members and staff at the Royal Ottawa for once again opening up the tee sheets for Tunis competitors, Flagstick Golf Magazine caught up with the newly crowned Tunis Champion from the Rivermead Golf Club and asked him about his win.

“Last year, I had a chance to win but I didn’t. It’s pretty good that I won. I drove the ball pretty well and I managed to get myself out of trouble both days. I tried to leave myself uphill putts and that strategy worked. I’m playing this weekend in the Duke of Kent and then the Quebec Amateur and after that the Canadian Amateur. After that I’m going back to Arkansas State on a scholarship.”

It should be noted that Julien carried his clubs both days in spite of the heat and after this writer took a picture for him it turns out that there is a bit of a rivalry with his younger brother Antoine who also made this years’ cut at the Tunis but unfortunately finished in a tie for 38th place.

Finishing in 2nd place after his playoff loss was Etienne Papineau from Pinegrove. Third place went to David Huxham from Beaconsfield (69-71-140), then The Royal Ottawa’s Simon Desjardins in fourth ((72-69-141), and Pinegrove’s Etienne Brault in fifth (69-73-142). Alone in sixth was Mark Coldham from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (72-71-143). Tied for seventh place with total scores of 144 were Ottawa Hunt & Golf’s Ben Bell (76-68), Hylands David Iaderosa (71-73) and Royal Montreal’s Cullen Chung (69-75).

Congratulations to all of the competitors in the 2018 Alexander of Tunis Championship as well as the Royal Ottawa Greenkeeping Team led by Mike Van Sickle for their efforts in presenting a Championship golf course for the Tunis as well as for the members throughout the golf season.

Congratulations also to the splendid team of volunteers and officials with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association for their long hours of work in making the Alexander of Tunis Championship a success for Golf Quebec.

Full Leaderboard