Kathryn Wood Named As COO of Canadian Golf Superintendents Association

(Via CGSA) – Etobicoke, ON: The Canadian Golf Superintendents Association (CGSA) today is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathryn Wood to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Kathryn has been an employee of the CGSA since 1998 and has been involved in all areas of the operation, most recently as Director of Meetings & Professional Development. Kathryn has excelled during every phase of her career and has the experience, drive and determination to see projects completed on time and on budget which will serve her well in this new position. Kathryn will continue to be the point person for professional development and event management but will also take on direct management of the CGSA operation and staff and all facets of the CGSA. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue working alongside some very talented and dedicated staff and board members to help bring CGSA to the next level. Our team is highly engaged and we will continue to keep the member top of mind while we work to achieve the vision set by our Board of Directors,”said newly appointed Kathryn Wood.

Kathryn will work closely with CGSA’s Executive Director Jeff Calderwood. “I’m pleased to have Kathryn’s experience and knowledge of the CGSA in this newly created role. Her customer service and ability to manage multiple tasks makes her an asset to the CGSA. She will work directly with the other CGSA staff to manage the association alongside myself to ensure success.”

The first item on Kathryn’s list of duties is completing preparations and work on promotions for The Canadian Golf Course Management Conference, which will be held in Quebec City February 26 – March 1, 2018. The event will bring over 500 turf professionals into the area to Explore, Educate and Experience the city, high level education and trade show. She will also work to further improve the value proposition of membership within the CGSA; one of those highly valuable items is the newly released Golfmax Purchasing Program, and will continue to be the CGSA representative at the National Allied Golf Associations working to increase the value of golf within Canada.