Kellett Captures Ontario Men’s Match Play Championship

(Via Golf Ontario, Port Carling, Ontario) – The 32nd Ontario Men’s Match Play Championship took place at the Lake Joseph Club in Port Carling, Ontario. Matches were held from Tuesday, June 12 – Friday, June 15th, 2018. This is the 13th time that The Lake Joseph Club has hosted the event, and they have proved themselves time and time again to be a magnificent course, and gracious hosts of the Golf Ontario tournament.

A match play championship is one of the toughest tests for any golfer and for Cameron Kellett of St. Thomas Golf & Country Club he enjoyed the challenge and used it to motivate him to win the championship. “I played well all week, didn’t miss a whole lot of shots, didn’t give a whole lot away, didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and when I did, I was able to bounce back and win the next hole. I never got too far ahead of myself, just tried to focus on winning each hole,” shared Cameron Kellett, the 2018 Ontario Men’s Match Play Champion.

The final round of the 2018 Men’s Match Play tournament was a pairing of Cameron Kellett (St. Thomas Golf & Country Club) and Eric Shea (Brantford Golf & Country Club). The pair was extremely fairly matched, as many of their drives and shots landed within mere feet of each other.

Cameron Kellett excelled at his short-game for the final round of the men’s match play championship, winning 5&4 against his opponent. Kellett values the importance of routine and dedication to his golf game, “I take a quick warm-up, hit a few putts, then once I get out there it’s just a matter of picking the right spots. I hit great shots off the tee at this championship this year.”

Kellett, 18, had a great week of play at the Men’s Match Play Championship, winning in the first round against Jackson Bowery (Greenhills Golf Club) 1 UP, winning in the second round against MacKenzie Dasti (Public Player, currently on the UOIT Ridgebacks Golf Team) 4&3. He won the third and fourth round against Andrew Nagel 2 UP and Trevor Corner 1 UP, respectively. He won in the semi-final against Shyamal Nagindas (Public Player) 1 UP. Then worked hard toward a trophy in the final round against Eric Shea (Brantford Golf and Country Club) 5&4.

Eric Shea (Brantford Golf and Country Club) brought his A-game to The Lake Joseph Club, he won his semi-final match against Dave Bunker (Brampton Golf Club) 3&2. Shea continued on to the finals but lost on the 13th hole to Cameron Kellett.

Complete Tournament Bracket