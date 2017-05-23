What's New?

Kelvin Lim Prevails at Golf Ontario Investors Group Junior Boys’ Spring Classic

Kelvin Lim (Photo: Golf Ontario)

UXBRIDGE (ON)— The Investors Group Junior Boys’ Spring Classic wrapped up on May 22 from Wooden Sticks Golf Club in Uxbridge. Heading into the final round, Thornhill’s Kelvin Lim held a one-shot lead in the championship and was able to hang on for the win.

The 15-year-old Lim got out to a consistent start with pars on his first four holes. A pair of bogeys would drop the Station Creek Golf Club member back to three-over as he made the turn. Lim birdied the par-five 14th before finishing his round with a bogey on 18. Still, even with a two-over (74), he was able to claim the title at three-over (75-70-74-219). Lim also won the Juvenile Championship.

For Lim, his success during the three days was all about sticking to his routine. “Yesterday the weather was pretty bad but I just stayed focused,” said Lim. “I just thought about my routine, my swing and grinded through the round. As for today, I was hitting the ball really well, despite not being able to make anything. I focused on myself and not my opponents, I had a score in my mind and tried to achieve that. This win definitely makes me feel more confident heading into the rest of the season.”

Finishing in a tie for second place were Mississauga’s Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Cobourg’s Nicholas Oosterhof. Yellamaraju, 15 from Blue Springs Golf Club, began the day in second, one-back of Lim. He got out to a rough start and was five-over as he got to the ninth tee. He would birdie the ninth as well as the 18th to help him finish three-over (75). That brought him to five-over (72-74-75-221) for the tournament.

As for Oosterhof, from Dalewood Golf Club, he began the day six-over but had one of the low rounds at one-under (71). Oosterhof, 18-years-old, was even after the front nine but hit birdies on 14 and 16, after a bogey on 12, to finish one-under. He finished the tournament five-over (75-75-71-221).

