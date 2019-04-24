What's New?

Kerfoot Prevails in Great Lakes Tour Shootout

April 24, 2019 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Brad Kerfoot (Photo: Great Lakes Tour)

The 2019 Great Lakes Tour season got underway on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Hidden Lakes Golf Club in Burlington, Ontario.

As is the tradition, the GLT Shootout is the first event of the season and once again the OLD course at Hidden Lake was the chosen venue for the Tour members to kick off their year.

A somewhat familiar face prevailed by the end of the day. Brad Kerfoot, a member of the professional staff at Maple Downs G&CC and a resident of Toronto, earned a slim victory. His score of four-under-par, 67, was just one better than two other Ontario-based pros, Keaton Jones of Kitchener and Branson Ferrier of Barrie.

Kerfoot, who grew up in Smiths Falls, Ontario and is a former Canadian Assistants’ Champion, earned a $3,200 entry package for the Great Lakes Tour and Circuit Canada Pro Tour for the win. He also shoots to the top of the GLT Order of Merit presented by Roll ReadyTM with 300 points.

Kerfoot’s round included four birdies and an eagle, offset by two bogies.

Rounding out the top five were Gord Burns (Newmarket, ON) and Stephane Dubois (Brantford, Ontario) who shared 4th place, each with a score of 69.

Those top 5 finishes received various levels of entry fee packages for their placings.

Final Leaderboard

Pos.PlayerTo Par
Gross		Total
Gross		Points
1 Brad KerfootToronto (ON)-467300.00
T2 Keaton Jones Kitchener (ON)-368135.00
T2 Branson Ferrier Barrie (ON)-368135.00
T4 Gord BurnsNewmarket (ON)-26972.50
T4 Stephane DuboisBrantford (ON)-26972.50
T6 Lucas KimRichmond Hill (ON)-17046.00
T6 Jakob MontemurroHamilton (ON)-17046.00
T6 Mitch SuttonLondon (ON)-17046.00
T6 Brendan LeonardCambridge (ON)-17046.00
T6 Luke MoserKitchener (ON)-17046.00
T6 Chris WilsonToronto (ON)-17046.00
T6 Austin RyanWaterloo (ON)-17046.00
T13 Mark HoffmanWasaga Beach (ON)E7130.50
T13 Terry O’BrienBarrie (ON)E7130.50
T13 Keaton VeilletteToronto (ON)E7130.50
T13 Tae Woo KimToronto (ON)E7130.50
T17 Sean CarlinoHamilton (ON)+17226.50
T17 Michael DartToronto (ON)+17226.50
T17 Brett CairnsCourtland (ON)+17226.50
T17 Cody WatsonCampbellford (ON)+17226.50
T21 Craig ConroyBowmanville (ON)+27322.00
T21 Jake McNultyPort Perry (ON)+27322.00
T21 Sameer KaliaCampbellville (ON)+27322.00
T21 Ed MaunderOakville (ON)+27322.00
T21 Sang Hwa LeeToronto (ON)+27322.00
T26 Colin MacGregorFreelton (ON)+37418.50
T26 Brian Churchill-SmithOakville (ON)+37418.50
T28 Mark Von Kalckreuth (a)Burlington (ON)+47514.00
T28 Gabe MartinToronto (ON)+47514.00
T28 G.W. KingThornbury (ON)+47514.00
T28 Danny KingMilton (ON)+47514.00
T28 Barrett McCarthyOakville (ON)+47514.00
T28 Ben GroomeSimcoe (ON)+47514.00
T28 Greg BealeKilbride (ON)+47514.00
T35 Andrew RussOakville (ON)+5768.50
T35 Michael GartlandMississauga (ON)+5768.50
T35 James AllisonHaliburton (ON)+5768.50
T35 Adam MigurToronto (ON)+5768.50
T39 Joseph D’AlfonsoCaledon (ON)+6775.50
T39 JJ ReganBurlington (ON)+6775.50
T41 Brett KudobaKitchener (ON)+7785.00
T41 Joey Gamer (a)Webster (NY)+7785.00
T41 Zach GiustiAurora (ON)+7785.00
T41 Denver CarterMississauga (ON)+7785.00
T45 Josh ChambersBurlington (ON)+8794.00
T45 Jeremy GrevilleStoney Creek (ON)+8794.00
T45 Adam KnightMilton (ON)+8794.00
48 Patrick WongMarkham (ON)+14854.00
T49 Daryl SindenPort Stanley (ON)+15863.50
T49 Brad MillicanRives Junction (MI)+15863.50
51 Trevor CowleyOshawa (ON)+16873.00

