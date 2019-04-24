Kerfoot Prevails in Great Lakes Tour Shootout

The 2019 Great Lakes Tour season got underway on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Hidden Lakes Golf Club in Burlington, Ontario.

As is the tradition, the GLT Shootout is the first event of the season and once again the OLD course at Hidden Lake was the chosen venue for the Tour members to kick off their year.

A somewhat familiar face prevailed by the end of the day. Brad Kerfoot, a member of the professional staff at Maple Downs G&CC and a resident of Toronto, earned a slim victory. His score of four-under-par, 67, was just one better than two other Ontario-based pros, Keaton Jones of Kitchener and Branson Ferrier of Barrie.

Kerfoot, who grew up in Smiths Falls, Ontario and is a former Canadian Assistants’ Champion, earned a $3,200 entry package for the Great Lakes Tour and Circuit Canada Pro Tour for the win. He also shoots to the top of the GLT Order of Merit presented by Roll ReadyTM with 300 points.

Kerfoot’s round included four birdies and an eagle, offset by two bogies.

Rounding out the top five were Gord Burns (Newmarket, ON) and Stephane Dubois (Brantford, Ontario) who shared 4th place, each with a score of 69.

Those top 5 finishes received various levels of entry fee packages for their placings.

