Kevin Haime Golf Centre Opening For Season

The first big sign of the outdoor golf season in the National Capital Region has arrived. The Kevin Haime Golf Centre in Kanata will open Friday, March 15.

“Like all Ottawa golfers we are tired of this extra long, snowy winter,” Kevin shared with Flagstick. “It’s really fun for us to get our Tee Line up and running as early as possible every year. This year might have been our most challenging opening in our 30 years of business. We moved over 100,000 tons of snow to clear our target area. But all the work is done now and we are ready to go and excited to see everyone.”

Kevin also mentioned that they are still not quite ready to open the TopTracer Range feature of the range but that is not far off either, you will have to be satisfied just watching a ball get airborne.

There may still be snow on the ground and the official opening of the golf season may still be off in the distance but that doesn’t mean that if you want to get outside to hit some golf balls that you can’t do just that.

